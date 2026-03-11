Oppo Find N6 is scheduled to be launched in China and select global markets next week as the flagship foldable handset from the Chinese smartphone maker. The company recently started teasing the key specifications, features, and design of the upcoming foldable phone. Now, the tech firm has unveiled two new technologies it employed for the upcoming Oppo Find N6 that will allow the phone to offer a near crease-free experience to users. The handset was also spotted at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 earlier this month. It is teased to sport a circular rear camera module, dubbed Cosmos Ring.

Oppo Find N6 Will Feature World's Flattest Foldable Display, Company Claims

On Wednesday, in a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker claimed that the upcoming Oppo Find N6 will be launched with the “world's flattest foldable display” (translated from Chinese). The tech firm said that the phone will offer a crease-free user experience with the help of the “Sky-Shaped Memory Glass” and the next-generation “Titanium Alloy Sky-Shaped Hinge”. Oppo added that the screen will offer a smooth experience “even after prolonged use”.

Separately, the smartphone maker has listed the Oppo Find N6 on its online store in China for pre-order, revealing the colour options and storage variants. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations.

However, only the top-end variant will ship with support for satellite connectivity. The new Oppo Find N6 will be offered in Deep Black, Golden Orange, and Original Titanium colourways.

We already know that the Oppo Find N6 will be launched in China and select global markets next week, on March 17. The upcoming foldable handset will also ship with support for the Oppo AI Pen stylus. Recently, the handset appeared at the MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The key specifications and features of the phone remain under wraps. However, the Oppo Find N6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The book-style foldable is said to pack a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It will reportedly sport an 8.12-inch foldable screen on the inside.