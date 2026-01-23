Technology News
English Edition

NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission

As the U.S. marks 250 years of independence in 2026, NASA’s Artemis II mission will carry historic artefacts to lunar orbit. Items from early aviation, Apollo, the Space Shuttle, and international partners will fly aboard Orion, symbolising humanity’s journey into space.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2026 23:43 IST
NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission

Photo Credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock

NASA Artemis II carries historic artefacts to Moon, marking America’s 250th independence anniversary

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Artemis II will carry historic aviation and space artefacts
  • Items span Wright Flyer, Apollo, and Space Shuttle eras
  • International partners and public campaigns included
Advertisement

When the US celebrates its 250th Anniversary of Independence in 2026, NASA's Artemis II will take historical tokens to the Moon. An official flight kit of the Orion spacecraft comprises tokens of its history: from the fabric of the Wright Flyer to the flags of the Apollo missions conducted during the exploration of the Moon. These tokens are chosen by NASA and its global associations and will travel into space as part of the world's first crewed Artemis mission.

Historic Space Artefacts

According to reports, NASA's team selected items from U.S. aviation and space history for Artemis II's flight kit. A 1903 Wright Flyer muslin swatch, on loan from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, will fly aboard Orion. A U.S. flag that flew on the first and final Space Shuttle missions and a symbolic Apollo 18 mission flag will also ride to lunar orbit. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided a 4-by-5-inch photo negative from Ranger 7, the first U.S. spacecraft to successfully reach the Moon's surface.

International Collaboration and Outreach

Apart from the American historical artefacts, the flight package of Artemis II has contributions from international collaborators and campaigns. Soil from “Moon Trees” planted from seeds of Artemis I flown to NASA centers grows “Moon Trees.” This soil will be included in the flight package of Artemis II. Seeds from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are also included in the flight package. Mission patches, pins, and flags from both CSA and ESA are included as well. NASA included an SD card containing the names of individuals from its “Send Your Name” campaign as symbolic involvement. These add a total weight of 10 pounds to the flight package.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis II, Moon mission, Orion spacecraft, space history, Apollo program, Wright Flyer
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
Crimson Desert Has Officially Gone Gold, Launch Set for March 19

Related Stories

NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15R Global Variant Arrives on Geekbench With These Specifications
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Hits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission
  2. Hubble Reveals How Blue Straggler Stars Stay Young in Ancient Clusters
  3. NASA Tests New Wing Design That Could Transform Airliner Efficiency
  4. James Webb Captures Stunning Infrared Image of the Helix Nebula Eye of God
  5. Mark Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Action Thriller Online?
  6. Physicists Develop New Method to Detect Tiny Fluctuations in Spacetime
  7. Scientists Reveal Why Jupiter and Saturn’s Polar Weather Looks So Different
  8. Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Microsoft Paint Can Now Create AI-Generated Colouring Books, Notepad Updated With New Markdown Features
  10. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »