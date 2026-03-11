Technology News
The Society Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Munawar Faruqui and Shreya Kalra’s Reality Survival Series?

Munawar Faruqui, who hosted the first season of The Society, returns for Season 2.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2026 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Society is currently streaming on JioHotstar and is also available on OTT Play Premium.

Highlights
  • The Society Season 2 released on JioHotstar on March 9, 2026
  • Munawar Faruqui returns as host with Shreya Kalra as Miss Rule
  • Contestants compete in Royals, Regulars and Rags categories
The Society Season 2 is out now on OTT. Following the successful completion of the first season, the Munawar Faruqui-hosted show has launched a new instalment. While it retains the same core concept, it introduces several upgrades and a unique twist. The show's Grand Premiere has already hinted that something significant is on the horizon. Let's dive into the details, including when and where to watch, the cast and crew, and the central theme of the show.

When and Where to Watch

The Society is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

Munawar Faruqui, who hosted the first season of The Society, returns for Season 2. Joining him once again is social media sensation Shreya Kalra in her role as "Miss Rule." While she is known for her lighthearted "pookie" moments on reels, she transforms into a strict disciplinarian for the show. Every contestant must follow her rigid set of rules; failure to do so allows her to deduct points instantly, which can demote a "Royal" contestant to the status of "Rags" in seconds.

The show's hierarchy is divided into three categories: Royals, Regulars, and Rags, as all contestants battle for the ultimate title of Asli Baazigar.

Cast and Crew

The reality series The Society Season 2 is produced by Rusk Media and hosted by Munawar Faruqui alongside Shreya Kalra. Prominent participants include Ipsita Bhattacharjee, Tanisha Arora, and Ravish Chandrashekhar Shetty, Wajid Kacchi, Apoorv Kansal, Bharat Madaan, Samruddhi Jadhav, Kshama Trivedi, and Mahima Gupta.

Reception

The Society Season 2 is back with significant upgrades and more spice than ever before. The season kicked off with a high-energy Grand Premiere. While it does not have an official IMDb rating yet, it has already garnered immense popularity and is receiving a lot of love from viewers.

 

Comments

Further reading: jiohostar, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
GainBitcoin Crypto Scam Case: CBI Arrests Darwin Labs CTO and Co-Founder Ayush Varshney
Xiaomi 17 vs Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

