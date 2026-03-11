The Society Season 2 is out now on OTT. Following the successful completion of the first season, the Munawar Faruqui-hosted show has launched a new instalment. While it retains the same core concept, it introduces several upgrades and a unique twist. The show's Grand Premiere has already hinted that something significant is on the horizon. Let's dive into the details, including when and where to watch, the cast and crew, and the central theme of the show.

When and Where to Watch

The Society is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

Munawar Faruqui, who hosted the first season of The Society, returns for Season 2. Joining him once again is social media sensation Shreya Kalra in her role as "Miss Rule." While she is known for her lighthearted "pookie" moments on reels, she transforms into a strict disciplinarian for the show. Every contestant must follow her rigid set of rules; failure to do so allows her to deduct points instantly, which can demote a "Royal" contestant to the status of "Rags" in seconds.

The show's hierarchy is divided into three categories: Royals, Regulars, and Rags, as all contestants battle for the ultimate title of Asli Baazigar.

Cast and Crew

The reality series The Society Season 2 is produced by Rusk Media and hosted by Munawar Faruqui alongside Shreya Kalra. Prominent participants include Ipsita Bhattacharjee, Tanisha Arora, and Ravish Chandrashekhar Shetty, Wajid Kacchi, Apoorv Kansal, Bharat Madaan, Samruddhi Jadhav, Kshama Trivedi, and Mahima Gupta.

Reception

The Society Season 2 is back with significant upgrades and more spice than ever before. The season kicked off with a high-energy Grand Premiere. While it does not have an official IMDb rating yet, it has already garnered immense popularity and is receiving a lot of love from viewers.