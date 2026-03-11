Sonos has launched two new speakers, the Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL. The new models expand the US firm's home audio lineup and are designed to work within the Sonos ecosystem. Both speakers support streaming through the Sonos app and can be paired with other Sonos devices for multi-room playback. The company says the speakers are built to deliver room-filling sound while allowing users to add more speakers over time. They also support multiple wireless connectivity options and compatibility with popular music streaming services.

Sonos Play, Sonos Era 100 SL Price, Availability

The Sonos Play is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 27,500), while the Sonos Era 100 SL costs $189 (roughly Rs. 17,400). Both speakers, offered in black and white colour options, are currently available for pre-order in the US through the official Sonos website and select retail partners, and they will go on sale starting March 31.

On the Sonos India website, the Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL are listed at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. However, the product pages currently carry a “coming soon” tag and do not reveal further availability details for the Indian market.

Sonos Play, Sonos Era 100 SL Specifications, Features

The Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL use three digital amplifiers tuned to their acoustic design. Each speaker includes two angled tweeters for stereo separation and a mid-woofer intended to reproduce mid-range vocals and bass. The new speakers also support adjustable EQ controls through the Sonos app, allowing users to modify bass, treble, and loudness levels.

Both the Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL use an unspecified quad-core processor with four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.4GHz and include 1GB of RAM. The Sonos Play offers 8GB of onboard storage, while the Sonos Era 100 SL includes 4GB. The Sonos Play is equipped with microphones for voice control, while both the Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL support Trueplay tuning with compatible iOS devices.

For connectivity, the Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless audio streaming. Both speakers are compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and can be controlled through the Sonos app. They can also be paired with other Sonos speakers for multi-room audio playback. USB Type-C ports are available on the speakers for optional accessories such as line-in or Ethernet adapters.

The Sonos Play packs a 35Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. It also carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and includes a built-in power bank feature for charging external devices. In contrast, the Sonos Era 100 SL does not include a battery and requires a wired power connection.

The Sonos Play measures 192.3×112.5×76.7mm and weighs about 1.3kg. Meanwhile, the Sonos Era 100 SL measures 182.5×120×130.5mm and weighs 1.95kg.