WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new feature that provides parents or guardians with more controls to supervise communication settings and restrict features, so that pre-teen users can focus on messaging and calling. As per the Meta-owned instant messaging app, parent-managed accounts will be rolling out over the coming months. It is claimed to have been developed with feedback from families and safety experts, aiming to create a more controlled environment for children under 13 who are beginning to use WhatsApp's messaging services.

WhatsApp Says Parent-Managed Accounts Have Stricter Privacy Defaults

Parent-managed accounts are a new type of WhatsApp account that is designed specifically for pre-teens under the age of 13. These accounts are created and controlled by a parent or guardian and remain linked to the parent's own WhatsApp account, the Meta-owned app said in a blog post.

According to WhatsApp, parent-managed accounts have stricter privacy defaults and limited functionality compared to standard accounts. They are restricted to private messaging and voice calls, allowing younger users to stay connected with only family members and trusted contacts, while also having supervision over which groups the child can join.

Several notable features are omitted from parent-managed accounts. Meta said that they do not support Status updates, Channels, or Meta AI features, while disappearing messages are also disabled in one-to-one chats.

Unknown contacts are filtered into a message requests folder, which can only be accessed using a parent PIN. Parents are also notified when their child adds, blocks, or reports a contact, helping them stay aware of their child's activity on the platform.

Despite these restrictions, WhatsApp says the accounts will offer the same end-to-end encryption protections used across the platform, ensuring conversations remain private.

How to Set Up a Parent-Managed Account on WhatsApp

WhatsApp says parents who want to introduce their child to the messaging app can create a parent-managed account during the registration process. During sign-up, they will see an option to set up a parent-managed account by entering the pre-teen's date of birth. The setup process is said to require both the parent's phone and the child's phone, so the accounts can be linked.

Parents must also confirm that they are an adult, which may involve verifying their identity through a selfie during the setup process. Once the setup is complete, the parent or guardian can manage the child's account through the available parental controls and privacy settings.

WhatsApp said the feature will roll out globally over the coming months, although availability may vary by region initially.