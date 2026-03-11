Technology News
English Edition
Canva’s New AI-Powered Magic Layers Feature Turns Images Into Editable Designs

Magic Layers is a new AI capability that converts flat images and AI-generated assets into editable, layered designs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 March 2026 18:30 IST
Canva's New AI-Powered Magic Layers Feature Turns Images Into Editable Designs

Photo Credit: Canva

Canva’s Magic Layers is currently available in public beta in select regions

Highlights
  • The feature can be accessed inside the Canva editor
  • It is powered by Canva’s proprietary foundation model
  • Magic Layers separates elements and restores editable text
Canva, on Wednesday, announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for users. Dubbed Magic Layers, it can convert any flat or static image and AI-generated outputs into a layered, editable design. This means users can take any image and then manipulate its elements individually to create a different design. The Sydney-based visual communication platform stated that the tool was developed using an in-house foundation model. Currently, it is available in public beta in select regions, but it is expected to be expanded to more countries soon.

Canva Unveils Magic Layers Feature

In a press release, Canva announced and detailed the new AI feature. Magic Layers essentially converts images into vectors, allowing users to manipulate specific elements, text, and layouts as separate layers that can be edited. This feature will open up the potential to create new design assets from existing images, even if users do not have the vectors. The company says it also widens the potential of AI-generated visual content, which, so far, has been locked in static image files.

Magic Layers was built using Canva Design Model, the company's proprietary foundation model, which was released in October 2025. The tool interprets the design as a whole, and analyses the structure and the relationship between elements. It then restores text as live boxes, separates components, and preserves the original layout to create a fully editable design.

It currently supports single-page PNG and JPG file formats, and the company says more capabilities are already in development. To use it, eligible users can simply upload a supported image, and the tool does the rest. With this, instead of writing prompts and restarting the process each time the final output is not up to the mark, users can simply begin editing the slide to their preferred style.

Canva is first rolling out Magic Layers in beta in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. The company also said that it will be made available globally soon, but did not disclose any release timeline. Since it is part of Canva's AI suite, the feature does require a subscription to the platform.

Comments

Further reading: Canva Magic Layers, Canva, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Government Officials and Journalists
