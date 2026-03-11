Jupiter produces the strongest auroras in the solar system. These features glow brightly around its poles as energetic particles crash into the giant planet's atmosphere. New observations have now revealed that Jupiter's moons can disturb this glowing display in unexpected ways. Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have identified unusual "cold footprints" forming inside the auroras. This effect is caused by the interaction between the moons and Jupiter's immense magnetic field.

The findings suggest that the gas giant's atmosphere reacts instantly to activity involving its orbiting moons. Such interactions produce rapidly changing patterns of temperature and charged particle density.

Jupiter's Moons Drive Powerful Auroral Footprints Through Magnetic Interactions

According to researchers at Northumbria University, scientists evaluating data from the James Webb Space Telescope have observed that Jupiter's four largest moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, significantly influence the planet's magnetic environment. As these moons interact with Jupiter's magnetic field, they funnel charged particles into the atmosphere, creating glowing auroral footprints directly linked to their orbital positions.

Io, the most volcanically active body in the solar system, emits vast quantities of charged particles that form the Io plasma torus around Jupiter. As the Galilean moons pass through this torus and the planet's magnetic field, ions are driven into the atmosphere, further strengthening the auroras.

Webb Observations Reveal Sudden Cold Spot and Rapid Particle Surges in Jupiter's Auroras

While analysing five images from September 2023, scientists spotted a cold region beneath Io's auroral footprint. Temperatures dropped to 509°F, while ion density surged, reaching nearly 45 times higher than nearby auroral regions.

Researchers found that the temperature and particle density within Io's auroral footprint changed within minutes. This indicates the presence of unstable, energetic electrons along Jupiter's magnetic field lines and demonstrates that the planet's atmosphere responds strongly to surrounding space activity.

While Earth's moon does not affect our auroras, Saturn's moon Enceladus likely does. Studying such interactions helps scientists understand the profound ways in which giant planets and their moons influence each other.