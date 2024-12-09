Technology News
Dorset's Fossil Forest: A Jurassic Landscape Preserved by Microbial Fossilisation

The Fossil Forest in Dorset reveals 145-million-year-old fossils encased by limestone formed through microbial activity.

Dorset's Fossil Forest: A Jurassic Landscape Preserved by Microbial Fossilisation

Photo Credit: Pixabay/TheDigitalArtist

The Fossil Forest offers scientists critical information on ancient ecosystems

Highlights
  • Fossil Forest holds 145-million-year-old tree remains from the Jurassic p
  • Microbial activity preserved cypress tree stumps as limestone mounds.
  • Located on England’s Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A unique glimpse into Earth's ancient past is offered by the Fossil Forest in Dorset, England, where tree remains from the late Jurassic period have been fossilised through microbial activity. Situated along the Jurassic Coast—a 95-mile UNESCO World Heritage Site—the forest features fossilised cypress tree stumps encrusted with limestone, dating back 145 million years. The remarkable preservation is attributed to algae-like microbes that encased the dead trees in calcium carbonate shortly after their death, as reported by Live Science.

Jurassic-Cretaceous Boundary and the Fossil Forest's Formation

During the Jurassic-Cretaceous boundary, falling sea levels created coastal plains on which ancient species of trees flourished. Conifers, cycads, and tree-ferns were among the flora that thrived in this environment, according to Geology of the Wessex Coast, a website run by Dr. Ian West, Visiting Scientist at the University of Southampton. As per a report by LiveScience, the absence of flowering plants during this time highlights the distinct prehistoric ecology.

The forest's existence was brief, with rising sea levels soon inundating the trees. Microbial activity preserved the trunks and roots, eventually forming rounded limestone mounds, locally known as "algal burrs." These burrs, visible on the cliffs of the Jurassic Coast, provide insight into the environment inhabited by late Jurassic dinosaurs, Dr. West noted.

Historical Impact and Fossil Preservation

While fossilised tree trunks were historically present at the site, many were reportedly removed by Victorian-era collectors, as mentioned by the Jurassic Coast Trust. The remaining algal burrs, rooted in ancient soil, mainly consist of Protocupressinoxylon—a now-extinct genus of cypress. These geological formations, according to experts, serve as invaluable records of a vanished world.

The Fossil Forest offers scientists critical information on ancient ecosystems and their interactions with prehistoric life, helping to reconstruct Earth's environmental history. It stands as a significant location for paleontological research, revealing details of a dynamic and evolving planet during the late Jurassic period.

 

Further reading: Jurassic Coast, Fossil Forest Dorset, Jurassic Period, Fossilised Trees, England Fossils, UNESCO World Heritage
