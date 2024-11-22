Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in Indian Market Soon: Specifications Teased

Vivo X200 Pro is said to be India's first phone to get a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 16:53 IST
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in Indian Market Soon: Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 series was launched in China in October
  • Indian variants will run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • Vivo X200 Pro Mini will remain exclusive to China
Advertisement

Vivo X200 series will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech brand announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. A dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the design of the upcoming lineup ahead of its debut. The Vivo X200 series with three models — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini — was launched in China last month. The brand appears to be skipping the X200 Pro Mini for the Indian market. They run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs and feature Zeiss-branded cameras.

Through its X handle, Vivo India announced that the Vivo X200 series will be launched in the country soon. The brand has not disclosed the exact launch date, but we previously heard that the lineup will debut by the end of this month or the beginning of December. Vivo is expected to offer more clarity about the launch in the coming days.

Vivo X200 Series Specifications

Vivo has created a dedicated landing page on its website that gives us a glimpse at the internals of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The landing page doesn't include Vivo X200 Pro Mini as of now, suggesting that it is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

The listing confirms the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, Zeiss cameras, and curved displays in the Vivo X200 series. The phones are confirmed to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The Chinese versions run on Origin OS 5. The Vivo X200 Pro is claimed to be India's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera.

Like their Chinese counterparts, the Indian variant of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are confirmed to house 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. The Pro model will include a V3+ imaging chip.

The Vivo X200 was launched in China in October with an initial price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Price of the Vivo X200 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the same variant.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Specifications, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications, Vivo X200 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Adobe Develops SlimLM That Can Process Documents Locally on Devices Without Internet Connectivity

Related Stories

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in Indian Market Soon: Specifications Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  2. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  3. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  4. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  5. You Can Now Get Transcripts of Voice Messages on WhatsApp
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  7. Xiaomi 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Safari Technology Preview 208 Released With JavaScript, Web API and Other Fixes
  2. Brave Search Gets AI-Powered Chat Feature With Support for Follow-Up Queries
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Bitcoin Touches Record High, Sets Sights on $100,000
  5. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to Launch in India in Three Colour Options: Report
  6. Realme C75 4G Appears on Geekbench, Said to Get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  7. Adobe Develops SlimLM That Can Process Documents Locally on Devices Without Internet Connectivity
  8. Indian Government to Offer Up to $5 Billion in Incentives for Electronics Production, Weaning Off China
  9. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in Indian Market Soon: Specifications Teased
  10. Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »