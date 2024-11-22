Vivo X200 series will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech brand announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. A dedicated microsite on the Vivo India website is teasing the design of the upcoming lineup ahead of its debut. The Vivo X200 series with three models — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini — was launched in China last month. The brand appears to be skipping the X200 Pro Mini for the Indian market. They run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs and feature Zeiss-branded cameras.

Through its X handle, Vivo India announced that the Vivo X200 series will be launched in the country soon. The brand has not disclosed the exact launch date, but we previously heard that the lineup will debut by the end of this month or the beginning of December. Vivo is expected to offer more clarity about the launch in the coming days.

Vivo X200 Series Specifications

Vivo has created a dedicated landing page on its website that gives us a glimpse at the internals of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The landing page doesn't include Vivo X200 Pro Mini as of now, suggesting that it is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

The listing confirms the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, Zeiss cameras, and curved displays in the Vivo X200 series. The phones are confirmed to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The Chinese versions run on Origin OS 5. The Vivo X200 Pro is claimed to be India's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera.

Like their Chinese counterparts, the Indian variant of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are confirmed to house 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. The Pro model will include a V3+ imaging chip.

The Vivo X200 was launched in China in October with an initial price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Price of the Vivo X200 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the same variant.

