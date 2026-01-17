Technology News
NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission

NASA will roll out the Artemis II rocket to Launch Complex 39B, a major milestone toward the first crewed mission to lunar space in over 50 years.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2026 18:00 IST
NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission

Photo Credit: NASA

Artemis II stands ready—humanity steps closer to the Moon and beyond

Highlights
  • Artemis II rocket rolled out for first crewed lunar mission in decades
  • Four astronauts will orbit the Moon on a 10-day mission
  • Mission paves the way for future Moon landings and Mars plans
This Saturday, NASA will move the Artemis II moon rocket to its launch pad, preceding what will become, presumably, the first crewed trip to lunar space in more than 50 years. One of the key elements of the NASA Artemis programme of lunar exploration that has the ambitious agenda of returning to the Moon and, subsequently, deploying astronauts to Mars, is the mission, which includes four astronauts orbiting the Moon and returning to Earth.

Rollout to Launch Pad

According to NASA, crawler-transporter 2 will haul the Artemis II rocket and its Orion crew capsule from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Complex 39B, starting in the early hours of Saturday (17 January). The roughly 5,000-tonne stack (about 11 million pounds) will move at walking pace along the 6.5 km route to the pad – a slow four-mile trek expected to last up to 12 hours. NASA will livestream the rollout, allowing the public to watch the slow-motion move online.

Mission context

Artemis II follows on from the uncrewed Artemis I mission in late 2022, with four astronauts-three American and one Canadian-on a roughly 10-day flyby of the Moon. The crew will test Orion's life-support and communications systems in the deep-space environment. All going to plan, NASA aims to launch Artemis II in early 2026, on 6 February- following a full propellant loading rehearsal called a "wet dress rehearsal." The mission sets the scene for more ambitious Moon landings and is consistent with NASA's long-term ambition of a permanent human presence on the Moon surface, a stepping stone for eventual missions to Mars.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA, Space, Moon, Artemis II, Science
