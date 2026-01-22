Technology News
NASA Selects Three New Lunar Science Instruments for Artemis Moon Missions

NASA has announced three new lunar science instruments to be delivered to the Moon by 2028 through the CLPS program. The payloads will map surface temperatures, probe subsurface heat flow, and measure radiation, supporting future Artemis missions and astronaut safety.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 22:42 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA has announced three new lunar science instruments to be delivered to the Moon by 2028.

Highlights
  • NASA selects three new lunar science payloads for Artemis
  • Instruments will study temperature, heat flow, and radiation
  • Data will support astronaut safety and lunar navigation
NASA revealed the selection of the next three lunar science instruments to be sent to the Moon as part of the Artemis mission. As part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, U.S. businesses will transport the instruments to the lunar surface by 2028 to study the topographic mapping and subsurface heat flow and radiation. According to NASA's Joel Kearns, “These missions will not only expand our knowledge about the Moon's history and environment but will also inform future human safety and navigation on the Moon and beyond.”

3D Thermal Mapping of the Lunar Surface

According to NASA, one of the payloads is named Emission Imager for Lunar Infrared Analysis in 3D, or EMILIA-3D for short. This payload has the capability to create 3D maps of the Moon's temperature. It consists of an infrared camera and stereo cameras that are able to determine the temperature and terrain of the Moon's surface. It can analyse the variations in temperature in the Moon's regolith and give insights into how temperatures are distributed in different terrains.

Probing the Moon's Heat Flow and Radiation

LISTER (Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration with Rapidity) will drill beneath the lunar surface to measure heat flow from its interior. “By making similar measurements at multiple locations on the lunar surface, we can reconstruct the thermal evolution of the Moon,” says Seiichi Nagihara. SELINE (Site-agnostic Energetic Lunar Ion and Neutron Environment) will study the lunar radiation environment at the surface, measuring galactic cosmic rays and neutrons produced in the lunar soil. These data will improve understanding of space weather on the Moon and inform safety planning for future astronauts.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Artemis Program, NASA, Moon exploration, CLPS, lunar science, EMILIA-3D, Lister, SELINE, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Retires After 27 Years of Space Service

