Samsung is expected to soon unveil its next line of foldable smartphones on July 9 during its Galaxy Unpacked event. In the past, the company has only launched two foldable phones during its annual event. However, this year the Korean tech giant could launch a Fan Edition (FE) alongside its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphones. Reportedly, a Samsung phone was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which is said to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The phone is said to be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Geekbench Scores

According to a report by Gizmochina, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Flip 7 FE with an Exynos 2400 SoC during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The report cites a Geekbench listing that appears with the model number SM-F761B. Recently, the alleged Korean variant of the smartphone was also spotted on the benchmarking website with an Exynos SoC, the report said. The new listing is said to be for the global variant of the foldable phone.

The Geekbench listing for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Photo Credit: Geekbench

As per the listing, the foldable phone scored 1940 for single-core performance and 6136 for the multi-core performance. It also revealed that the foldable phone was running Android 16. The rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could come with 8GB RAM, the Geekbench listing revealed.

The Korean tech company is currently expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 during the July 9 event. If the listing is to be believed, this could be Samsung's first FE variant in its foldable phones lineup. The company is yet to confirm the details regarding the smartphone.

Samsung's FE products are priced lower than their non-FE counterparts, sporting fewer features. For example, currently the Galaxy S24 FE is listed on Amazon for Rs. 35,829. However, Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs. 43,490.

Hence, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE can be expected to launch at a slightly lower price than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Recently, a tipster leaked key specifications of the soon-to-launch Galaxy Z Flip 7. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 4.1-inch cover touchscreen and a 6.9-inch foldable display, which is larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which comes with a 3.4-inch outer display and a 6.7-inch foldable screen. The displays are tipped to feature 120Hz refresh rated with a peajk brightness of 2,600 nits.

The Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a 4,300mAh battery, marking an increase of 300mAh from its predecessor.

