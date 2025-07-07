Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will be introduced in India later this month. The smartphone will be equipped with a customisable AI button, the company has revealed ahead of the launch. Some other features like chipset details and colour options of the upcoming handset, have also been confirmed. The phone will be marketed as a gaming-focused device with a dedicated gaming mode, boosted by AI. It is expected to succeed the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which was unveiled in India in September 2024.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ India Launch: All We Know

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will launch in India on July 11, the company confirmed in an X post. A live Flipkart microsite for the phone reveals that it will be available via the e-commerce site after its launch. According to the listing, the handset will be sold in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, and Tundra Green colour options.

The company further reveals that the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 5,00,000. It is said to support up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and gaming at 90fps. The phone will support HyperEngine 5.0 Lite Gaming Technology and a dedicated XBoost AI Game Mode. The latter is claimed to offer an immersive sound, enhance gaming performance and improve image stabilisation for smoother gameplay.

Isko kehte hai asli AI! 🪄



The Infinix HOT 60 5G+, with Segment's 1st One-Tap AI Button lets you do everything you want, and then some more.



Launching on 11th July, stay tuned.😉



Check it out here: https://t.co/AYk0tuRJWR#HOT605G #InfinixAI pic.twitter.com/bU7btlWJZq — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 7, 2025

The upcoming Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will also be equipped with a customisable "One Tap AI Button." The button will offer double-press and long-press functions. It can be customised to access over 30 applications. A long-press on the button will activate the built-in AI assistant, Folax. Users will be able to customise the key to launch different apps or personalise tools based on the content displayed on the screen.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will support Google's Circle to Search feature. The handset will measure 7.8mm in thickness. More key details about the anticipated smartphone will be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

Notably, the preceding Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.