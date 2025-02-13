IIT Madras and ISRO Unveil IRIS, India’s First Aerospace-Grade Semiconductor

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have successfully developed and booted an aerospace-grade semiconductor chip, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in space technology. The chip, named ‘IRIS' (Indigenous RISCV Controller for Space Applications), has been designed based on the SHAKTI processor and is intended for use in IoT and compute systems. The project aligns with India's efforts to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductor technology and is part of a broader initiative to strengthen indigenous capabilities in space applications.

Development and Testing of the IRIS Chip

According to reports, the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Thiruvananthapuram collaborated with IIT Madras to define the specifications and develop the chip. The design incorporates fault-tolerant internal memories to improve reliability and includes custom functional and peripheral interface modules such as CORDIC, WATCHDOG Timers, and advanced serial buses. Testing of the semiconductor was conducted to ensure its suitability for space missions, with rigorous software and hardware evaluations carried out before finalising the chip.

Complete Indigenous Fabrication and Assembly

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, stated to India Today that the entire development process, including chip design, fabrication, packaging, motherboard assembly, and software booting, was carried out within India. The project is part of the ‘Digital India RISC-V' initiative (DIRV), which supports domestic development of microprocessor-based products with high security standards.

ISRO and Industry Support for Indigenous Innovation

ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan expressed satisfaction over the development of the IRIS Controller, highlighting its contribution to India's ‘Make in India' initiative. Kamaljeet Singh, Director General of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) Chandigarh, mentioned that SCL remains committed to collaborating with academia and startups to further India's self-reliance in niche semiconductor products.