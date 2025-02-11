ISRO Dismisses Glitch Reports in SpaDeX Docking, Confirms Mission Progress

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has dismissed reports suggesting issues in its maiden space docking mission, SpaDeX. On February 8, ISRO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, V Narayanan, clarified that no technical faults had been encountered in the docking process. He stated that the mission was progressing systematically and that further experiments were planned. His remarks were made during the 15th Biennial Edition of the Aero India International Seminar in Bengaluru, scheduled from February 10 to 14. The docking of satellites under SpaDeX was carried out successfully on January 16, with post-docking control enabling the satellites to function as a single entity.

Successful Docking and Mission Details

As reported by The Indian Express, according to ISRO, SpaDeX achieved a significant milestone by docking two satellites in orbit, with docking precision confirmed through manoeuvres. The agency reported that post-docking stability was achieved, with the satellites operating as a unified structure. The mission also involved injecting the NVS-02 navigation satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

ISRO detailed the docking procedure, stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the satellites were manoeuvred from a 15-metre distance to a 3-metre hold point before initiating capture. The docking process was completed with retraction and rigidisation for structural stability. With this development, India became the fourth country globally to achieve space docking.

Challenges in Orbit Raising Operations

Despite the successful docking, ISRO issued an update on February 2 indicating that attempts to raise the satellite's orbit had encountered difficulties. The agency explained that the oxidiser valves, crucial for thruster ignition, had failed to open, preventing orbital repositioning. The issue remains under analysis as ISRO assesses possible solutions.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, using the PSLV C60 rocket, which deployed two small satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, into a 475-kilometre orbit. The mission serves as a demonstration of in-space docking capabilities, aiming to advance cost-effective space technology for future applications.