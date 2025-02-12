Technology News
May 2024 Solar Storm Triggers Unusual Radiation Belts, Raising Space Safety Concerns

A powerful solar storm in May 2024 led to the formation of two radiation belts, altering Earth's space environment.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 23:16 IST
May 2024 Solar Storm Triggers Unusual Radiation Belts, Raising Space Safety Concerns

Photo Credit: Pexels/Frank Cone

A May 2024 solar storm created two temporary radiation belts around Earth, confirmed by satellite data.

Highlights
  • May 2024 solar storm formed two temporary radiation belts
  • One belt with high-energy protons remains intact, posing risks
  • Space missions may need extra shielding to counter radiation threats
A significant solar storm that occurred in May 2024 led to the formation of two temporary radiation belts around Earth, as confirmed by satellite data. The discovery was made when a dormant satellite resumed operations after months of inactivity. The storm, which was among the most intense geomagnetic disturbances since 1989, resulted in widespread auroral displays and introduced high-energy particles into the Earth's magnetosphere. While such temporary belts have been documented before, scientists have found that one of the newly formed belts exhibited unique properties, with a composition different from previous observations. One of the belts has already dissipated, but the other remains intact, posing potential challenges for future space missions.

Temporary Radiation Belts Detected Following Intense Solar Activity

According to research published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, the Colorado Inner Radiation Belt Experiment (CIRBE) satellite identified the new radiation belts upon reactivation in June 2024. The spacecraft had gone silent due to a technical issue in April, missing the peak of the storm. Upon its return, data analysis revealed the existence of two additional belts situated between the pre-existing Van Allen radiation belts.

It was determined that while the first belt contained high-energy electrons, consistent with previous storm-induced radiation belts, the second belt displayed an unusual concentration of high-energy protons. This presence of protons was linked to the extreme nature of the solar storm, which had released significant bursts of charged particles into Earth's magnetic field.

Extended Lifespan of the Newly Formed Belts

Temporary radiation belts generated by solar storms are known to persist for weeks before dispersing. However, as per the findings, the electron-dominated belt remained for three months, while the proton-rich belt is still present. David Sibeck, a heliophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, stated in an interview with Space.com that these particles could stay trapped for an extended period, creating a lasting impact on Earth's inner radiation environment.

The proton belt's resilience is attributed to its location in a more stable region of Earth's magnetic field, where external disturbances have less impact. In contrast, a subsequent solar storm in June 2024 caused a reduction in the electron belt, with further weakening observed in August. Despite this, the proton belt has remained largely unaffected.

Implications for Space Missions and Satellite Operations

The existence of these new radiation belts has raised concerns regarding the safety of satellites and crewed space missions. Charged particles at high energy levels can pose risks to electronic components and human health in space. Spacecraft passing through these regions, particularly those traveling to geostationary orbit or beyond, may require additional shielding to mitigate radiation exposure.

As reported, the presence of these belts could necessitate adjustments in launch plans for future missions. With prolonged radiation hazards, space agencies may need to factor in the evolving space weather conditions before deploying satellites or sending astronauts beyond Earth's orbit.

Despite the CIRBE satellite's crucial discovery, the same solar activity that led to the identification of the new radiation belts also caused the spacecraft's eventual demise. The increased energy injected into the atmosphere resulted in greater drag, which led to CIRBE's descent and disintegration in October 2024.

The impact of solar storms on Earth's magnetosphere continues to be closely monitored, with scientists studying how these phenomena affect both planetary and technological systems.

Further reading: solar storm, radiation belts, space weather, CIRBE satellite, NASA, Van Allen belts, space safety, magnetosphere
May 2024 Solar Storm Triggers Unusual Radiation Belts, Raising Space Safety Concerns
