In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

In the Lost Lands is an action fantasy film that stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista in the lead roles. The movie is finally set to release digitally across the globe. This action-packed movie revolves around a witch who embarks on a journey in the lost lands to search for the magical power. This power has the potential to turn a human into a werewolf. The search and her journey are loaded with ultimate sequences blended with action and fantasy.

When and Where to Watch In The Lost Lands

In the Lost Lands will land on your digital screens on July 4, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. The movie will be available in the English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch this action-fantasy film.

Official Trailer and Plot of In The Lost Lands

In The Lost Lands is a fantasy drama that revolves around a queen who sends Gray Alyas, portrayed by Milla Jovovich, to the lost lands in search of a magical power. Gray Alyas is strong and fearless, and is accompanied by her guide, Boyce (Played by Dave Bautista) must fight the demons and men to find the power. Their journey is a perfect blend of survival and action-packed sequences. The movie keeps the audience hooked to their seats, while the actors delivered desirable performances.

Cast and Crew of In The Lost Lands

In The Lost Lands is written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. The movie features Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista in the lead roles, where they have been supported by the talented Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, Simon Loof, Deirdre Mullins, and more. The music has been composed by Paul Haslinger, whereas the cinematography has been done by Glen MacPherson. The editor of the movie is Niven Howie.

Reception of In The Lost Lands

The movie was theatrically released on March 7, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. It could not do well in the theatres. However, it is anticipated that it will receive a decent response from the digital platforms. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.7/10.