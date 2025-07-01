Technology News
English Edition

In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Embark on the most adventurous journey of Gray Alyas to the lost lands, where she is accompanied by Boyce.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 July 2025 20:45 IST
In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

In the Lost Lands will land on your digital screens on July 4th, 2025

Highlights
  • In The Lost Lands is an action-fantasy film
  • Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista are in the lead roles
  • Streaming from July 4th, 2025, on Lionsgate Play
Advertisement

In the Lost Lands is an action fantasy film that stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista in the lead roles. The movie is finally set to release digitally across the globe. This action-packed movie revolves around a witch who embarks on a journey in the lost lands to search for the magical power. This power has the potential to turn a human into a werewolf. The search and her journey are loaded with ultimate sequences blended with action and fantasy.

When and Where to Watch In The Lost Lands

In the Lost Lands will land on your digital screens on July 4, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. The movie will be available in the English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch this action-fantasy film.

Official Trailer and Plot of In The Lost Lands

In The Lost Lands is a fantasy drama that revolves around a queen who sends Gray Alyas, portrayed by Milla Jovovich, to the lost lands in search of a magical power. Gray Alyas is strong and fearless, and is accompanied by her guide, Boyce (Played by Dave Bautista) must fight the demons and men to find the power. Their journey is a perfect blend of survival and action-packed sequences. The movie keeps the audience hooked to their seats, while the actors delivered desirable performances.

Cast and Crew of In The Lost Lands

In The Lost Lands is written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. The movie features Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista in the lead roles, where they have been supported by the talented Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, Simon Loof, Deirdre Mullins, and more. The music has been composed by Paul Haslinger, whereas the cinematography has been done by Glen MacPherson. The editor of the movie is Niven Howie.

Reception of In The Lost Lands

The movie was theatrically released on March 7, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. It could not do well in the theatres. However, it is anticipated that it will receive a decent response from the digital platforms. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, LionsgatePlay, Action, Fantasy, Thrill, Dark, InTheLostLands
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Larger Batteries, Faster Charging
Halo Studios Will Share Update on Halo Games in Development in October

Related Stories

In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  3. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  5. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  6. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
  7. Baidu's Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models Are Now Open-Source
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover a Gigantic Supernova Remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud
  2. The Old Guard 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online?
  3. In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Restructures AI Division, Creates Meta Superintelligence Labs
  6. Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models in Open-Source, Offers Multi-Hardware Toolkits
  7. Apple Loses Bid to Dismiss US Smartphone Monopoly Case
  8. OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip
  9. PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini With 6.3-Inch Display, Different Camera Layout Said to Be in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »