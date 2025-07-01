Google's Pixel 10 series is likely to be unveiled in August. While the launch date remains a mystery, full specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have leaked online. The upcoming Pixel 10 Pro phones are said to come with a Tensor G5 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM. They are tipped to offer a larger battery and faster charging speed over the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Meanwhile, the camera hardware on the phones could remain almost the same as last year's models.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines has shared alleged specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. They will likely offer few changes compared to their predecessors. The Pixel 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to get a 6.8-inch screen. They will reportedly have LTPO panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits of peak brightness, similar to their predecessors. They could have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly run on the Tensor G5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The former is said to come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the latter could be launched in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to maintain a similar rear camera setup as their predecessors. Their rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. They are said to carry a 42-megapixel selfie shooter. The ultrawide and the telephoto sensors could be capable of macro photography.

Google is expected to pack a 4,870mAh battery on the Pixel 10 Pro, a slight upgrade over the 4,700mAh battery available on the Pixel 9 Pro. The new model is said to feature a larger vapour chamber. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly house a 5,200mAh battery, which could be the largest yet for a Google Pixel handset. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, for reference, had a 5,060mAh cell.

The Pixel 10 Pro is said to support 29W charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro could offer faster 39W charging. Both models are said to offer 15W wireless charging support.