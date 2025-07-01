Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Larger Batteries, Faster Charging

Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Larger Batteries, Faster Charging

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to be equipped with Google's new Tensor G5 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 11:43 IST
Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Larger Batteries, Faster Charging

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 10 Pro models are likely to feature similar rear camera sensors as their predecessors

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could pack 16GB RAM
  • They are said to carry a 42-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Google is tipped to pack a 4,870mAh battery on the Pixel 10 Pro
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 10 series is likely to be unveiled in August. While the launch date remains a mystery, full specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have leaked online. The upcoming Pixel 10 Pro phones are said to come with a Tensor G5 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM. They are tipped to offer a larger battery and faster charging speed over the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Meanwhile, the camera hardware on the phones could remain almost the same as last year's models.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines has shared alleged specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. They will likely offer few changes compared to their predecessors. The Pixel 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to get a 6.8-inch screen. They will reportedly have LTPO panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits of peak brightness, similar to their predecessors. They could have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly run on the Tensor G5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The former is said to come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the latter could be launched in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to maintain a similar rear camera setup as their predecessors. Their rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. They are said to carry a 42-megapixel selfie shooter. The ultrawide and the telephoto sensors could be capable of macro photography. 

Google is expected to pack a 4,870mAh battery on the Pixel 10 Pro, a slight upgrade over the 4,700mAh battery available on the Pixel 9 Pro. The new model is said to feature a larger vapour chamber. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly house a 5,200mAh battery, which could be the largest yet for a Google Pixel handset. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, for reference, had a 5,060mAh cell.

The Pixel 10 Pro is said to support 29W charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro could offer faster 39W charging. Both models are said to offer 15W wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel 10 Pro Specifications, Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G96 5G India Launch Date Set for July 9; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Related Stories

Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Larger Batteries, Faster Charging
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »