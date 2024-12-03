Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Larger Displays: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be equipped with the same 8-inch inner screen seen on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Updated: 3 December 2024 17:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) is equipped with a 7.6-inch inner screen

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could sport a 6.85-inch inner screen
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might feature a larger 8-inch inner screen
  • The Fold 7 model is said to arrive with a 6.5-inch cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched earlier this year as the company's latest foldable phones, and details of their successors have already started to surface online. Expected to arrive next year, the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could make their debut with larger displays, according to details shared by Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young. While demand for foldables is not expected to grow in 2025, it is expected to rise once Apple's purported foldable phone is launched.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Display Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Young claims that the inner screen and a cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be larger than the company's current generation models. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch outer and inner displays, respectively. Its successor is expected to sport an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display.

It's worth noting that these are the Galaxy Z Fold SE is equipped with the same display specifications, which suggests that Samsung could use the same display technology from the handset on next year's model.

Like its larger sibling, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also said to feature larger displays. According to Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 6.85-inch inner screen, which is slightly bigger than the 6.7-inch one on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model, while the 3.4-inch outer display could be replaced by a 4-inch panel.

In a post on its website, DSCC states several smartphone manufacturers lowered foldable panel procurements between July and September. Similarly, the research firm states that the foldable panel market could fall by 5 percent in 2025 (after a 4 percent rise in 2024), but it could see growth in 2026 — around the time Apple is rumoured to launch its first foldable iPhone.

Recent reports suggest that Samsung is working on new foldable designs, including one with a tri-fold foldable display similar to Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design model. However, there's no word from the company on when these smartphones could make their debut, so it's unclear whether they will make their debut in the coming year. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
