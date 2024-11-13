Technology News
English Edition

BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Launch Announced by DoT

BSNL’s Direct-to-Device satellite connectivity feature will allow users to make emergency calls, SMS, and UPI payments.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2024 14:26 IST
BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Launch Announced by DoT

Photo Credit: BSNL

It is unclear whether the service will be offered as an add-on or will be bundled with existing plans

Highlights
  • The satellite connectivity service was developed with Viasat
  • The new BSNL service was first unveiled at the IMC 2024
  • BSNL began testing the service in October
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-run telecom service provider, launched a direct-to-device satellite connectivity service on Wednesday. The Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the launch, calling it the “India's first Satellite-to-Device service”. The Indian telecom developed this technology along with Viasat, a California-based communications technology company. It is aimed at offering seamless connectivity to users even in the remote and isolated corners of the country. BSNL first unveiled the service at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 and highlighted that it had begun testing its capability.

BSNL Launches Direct-to-Device Service in India

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of DoT India announced the launch of the new service. Satellite connectivity is not a new technology, with Apple first announcing the capability with the iPhone 14 series smartphones. However, satellite communication is not available to regular users in India and so far has been reserved for emergency services, military, and other allied services.

With Direct-to-Device, BSNL is offering the service to all of its users, giving them the ability to stay connected despite the remoteness of the location. For instance, the satellite connectivity service can help users trekking to the Chandratal Lake in Spiti Valley or living in a remote village in Rajasthan stay connected with their loved ones.

BSNL stated that the service will allow users to make emergency calls when cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity is unavailable. Users can also send SoS messages and make UPI payments in similar situations. However, the wording is important as the company did not highlight whether calls or SMS can be sent even during non-emergency situations.

Viasat, which partnered with the Indian telecom provider to develop this technology, highlighted in a press release last month that the service will enable two-way communication for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. In a demonstration at the IMC 2024, the tech giant was able to send and receive messages 36,000km away to one of its geostationary L-band satellites.

BSNL and Viasat began trials of the service in October, and within a month, the service was launched for users. However, some uncertainty still remains. The state-run telecom service provider has not highlighted what users need to do to get access to satellite connectivity. Whether users will get the feature bundled into their existing plans or will have to purchase separate plans for it is also not certain.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Direct-to-device, BSNL Satellite Connectivity, Viasat, DoT, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Reportedly Working on 'AI Wall Tablet' With Smart Home Controls and Apple Intelligence

Related Stories

BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Launch Announced by DoT
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Could Be Arriving Earlier Than Usual
  2. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  3. Here's When Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 4
  4. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in These Two Colourways in India
  5. Microsoft Will End Support for These Windows Apps This Year
  6. This Vivo X200 Series Phone Will Reportedly Skip the Indian Market
  7. BSNL Launches D2D Satellite Connectivity Service in India
  8. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  9. Apple Could Launch an 'AI Wall Tablet' With Home Controls, Video Calling
#Latest Stories
  1. North Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks, Bringing Fireballs to US Night Skies
  2. BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Launch Announced by DoT
  3. Apple Reportedly Working on 'AI Wall Tablet' With Smart Home Controls and Apple Intelligence
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Series Alleged Schematics Show Design, Tipped to Get 6.78-Inch Display
  5. SpaceX Plans To Develop 'Marslink' Network To Provide Internet On Mars
  6. Waack Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prime Video's Latest Drama Series
  7. Slack Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered File Summary Feature
  8. Microsoft to End Support for Windows Mail, Calendar and People Apps This Year to Prioritise Outlook
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked; Might Land Earlier Than Usual
  10. Google Is Reportedly Upgrading Gemini Live to Support Files Uploaded by Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »