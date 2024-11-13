Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-run telecom service provider, launched a direct-to-device satellite connectivity service on Wednesday. The Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the launch, calling it the “India's first Satellite-to-Device service”. The Indian telecom developed this technology along with Viasat, a California-based communications technology company. It is aimed at offering seamless connectivity to users even in the remote and isolated corners of the country. BSNL first unveiled the service at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 and highlighted that it had begun testing its capability.

BSNL Launches Direct-to-Device Service in India

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of DoT India announced the launch of the new service. Satellite connectivity is not a new technology, with Apple first announcing the capability with the iPhone 14 series smartphones. However, satellite communication is not available to regular users in India and so far has been reserved for emergency services, military, and other allied services.

With Direct-to-Device, BSNL is offering the service to all of its users, giving them the ability to stay connected despite the remoteness of the location. For instance, the satellite connectivity service can help users trekking to the Chandratal Lake in Spiti Valley or living in a remote village in Rajasthan stay connected with their loved ones.

BSNL stated that the service will allow users to make emergency calls when cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity is unavailable. Users can also send SoS messages and make UPI payments in similar situations. However, the wording is important as the company did not highlight whether calls or SMS can be sent even during non-emergency situations.

Viasat, which partnered with the Indian telecom provider to develop this technology, highlighted in a press release last month that the service will enable two-way communication for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. In a demonstration at the IMC 2024, the tech giant was able to send and receive messages 36,000km away to one of its geostationary L-band satellites.

BSNL and Viasat began trials of the service in October, and within a month, the service was launched for users. However, some uncertainty still remains. The state-run telecom service provider has not highlighted what users need to do to get access to satellite connectivity. Whether users will get the feature bundled into their existing plans or will have to purchase separate plans for it is also not certain.