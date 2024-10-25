Technology News
English Edition

Innovative mRNA Delivery Technique Could Correct Genetic Disorders Before Birth

Researchers are exploring a new mRNA delivery technique to treat genetic conditions in the fetal brain, potentially transforming prenatal care.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 18:43 IST
Innovative mRNA Delivery Technique Could Correct Genetic Disorders Before Birth

Photo Credit: Nadine A Yehya, UC Davis

Cas9 mRNA/gRNA with ADP-LNPs

Highlights
  • New mRNA delivery method targets genetic issues in fetal brain cells.
  • In utero treatment could prevent neurodevelopmental conditions before bir
  • Study shows significant editing of genes in mouse model's brain.
Advertisement

In a new study from UC Davis and UC Berkeley, researchers have developed a method to deliver mRNA to fetal brain cells, potentially offering a way to correct genetic disorders like Angelman and Rett syndrome before birth. By injecting messenger RNA (mRNA) encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) directly into fetal brain cells, the study showed promising results in a mouse model for gene editing in the developing brain, reported in ACS Nano.

Understanding the Technology

The LNP technology used here acts as a “delivery vehicle” for mRNA, which serves as a blueprint for proteins in cells. By delivering mRNA that instructs the cell to build the Cas9 enzyme, which can edit genes, researchers successfully targeted cells in the fetal brain. This method could correct genetic mutations at a critical developmental stage, potentially stopping harmful cellular changes before birth. Senior researcher Dr. Aijun Wang, a UC Davis biomedical engineering professor, noted that this approach could allow for the correction of faulty genes during a crucial window in fetal brain development.

Implications and Benefits of In Utero Gene Editing

The research provides a model for how neurodevelopmental conditions could be treated early, before the blood-brain barrier forms, which usually limits treatments after birth. Correcting cells early could lead to more lasting benefits, particularly since a significant number of neurons in areas critical for memory and cognition were shown to incorporate the healthy genetic material.

Future of LNP mRNA Treatments

The LNP method also minimises the risks of inflammation, a common challenge in mRNA delivery to the brain. This research lays the groundwork for future therapies targeting the central nervous system, where treatments given in utero could translate into better health outcomes at birth. The researchers plan to continue developing this technology to see if it can be applied more widely in disease prevention before birth, with potential broader applications for other genetic conditions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: mRNA delivery, gene editing, neurodevelopmental disorders, prenatal therapy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrom
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Home Security Gear
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Air Purifiers Across Different Budgets
Innovative mRNA Delivery Technique Could Correct Genetic Disorders Before Birth
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  2. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  3. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
  4. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Offer Two Models at Launch: Report
  2. Chinese Company Deep Blue Aerospace Aims to Start Space Tourism by 2027
  3. Astronomers Successfully Detect Brown Dwarfs in a Distant Star Cluster
  4. Innovative mRNA Delivery Technique Could Correct Genetic Disorders Before Birth
  5. Panda-Coloured Amphipod Confirmed as New Species, Discovered Along Japan’s Coastline
  6. Microsoft Could Make BTC Investment Progress by December, Despite Board Being Cautious on Crypto
  7. Pure EV Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Discounts on Eco Dryft and eTrystX Models
  8. Mental Fatigue Linked to Heightened Cravings and Unhealthy Choices, Study Shows
  9. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted with Upgrades, What You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Smart TV X 2025 Series With Up to 85-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »