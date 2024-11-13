Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans

Qualcomm’s purported Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset is speculated to be developed solely using TSMC’s N3P process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2024 16:40 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans

Photo Credit: Snapdragon

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is the successor to 2023's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset is rumoured to be in development
  • It is reported to have a single-core benchmark score of 3,200
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is also said to have similar performance
Advertisement

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite at its annual Snapdragon Summit event in Hawaii last month, and the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip features multiple upgrades including on-device generative artificial intelligence (AI) and second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU cores. A tipster has now claimed that its successor, the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, might offer an even bigger jump in single-core and multi-core performance, despite recently reported changes in its development plans.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Performance Benchmarks (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will offer a 20 percent jump in single-core and multi-core performance, citing sources in South Korea. This year, Qualcomm already delivered a 30 percent uplift in CPU performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, when compared with last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The tipster claims that the single-core score of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC will be around the 4,000-point mark on Geekbench 6, compared to the reported 3,200 single-core score of Qualcomm's current flagship mobile chipset.

However, the performance improvement isn't limited to just the purported Snapdragon chipset. The tipster claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will also offer a similar score on the benchmarking platform.

It was also suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 would utilise Samsung Foundry's SF2 2nm-class manufacturing in addition to TSMC's N3P process. However, the tipster, in a subsequent post, claimed that it isn't likely to be the case anymore and the plans have been cancelled. Thus, Qualcomm's purported chipset is expected to be produced solely using TSMC's manufacturing prowess.

The recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is built on 3nm fabrication process and features a second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU with eight cores, having a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. It features Qualcomm Adreno GPU and enhanced Hexagon NPU as part of the Qualcomm AI Engine, helping it achieve 40 percent better gaming performance and 35 percent enhanced ray-tracing capability over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite features, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Snapdragon 8 Elite specifications, Qualcomm
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Launch Announced by DoT

Related Stories

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Could Be Arriving Earlier Than Usual
  3. Here's When Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 4
  4. BSNL Launches D2D Satellite Connectivity Service in India
  5. Microsoft Will End Support for These Windows Apps This Year
  6. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  7. Amaran's OTT Release Delayed on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Reno 13's Design Leaked
  9. This Vivo X200 Series Phone Will Reportedly Skip the Indian Market
  10. iQOO Neo 10 Series Design, Display Details Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6.78-Inch Display
  2. New Fire-Resilient Dicliptera Polymorpha Discovered in India’s Western Ghats
  3. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans
  4. Indian CubeSat to Travel to the Moon Soon on Japanese Lander
  5. North Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks, Bringing Fireballs to US Night Skies
  6. BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Launch Announced by DoT
  7. Apple Reportedly Working on 'AI Wall Tablet' With Smart Home Controls and Apple Intelligence
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Series Alleged Schematics Show Design, Tipped to Get 6.78-Inch Display
  9. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tri-Fold Smartphone With Specialised Barrier Layer for Improved Durability
  10. SpaceX Plans To Develop 'Marslink' Network To Provide Internet On Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »