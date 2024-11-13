Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite at its annual Snapdragon Summit event in Hawaii last month, and the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip features multiple upgrades including on-device generative artificial intelligence (AI) and second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU cores. A tipster has now claimed that its successor, the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, might offer an even bigger jump in single-core and multi-core performance, despite recently reported changes in its development plans.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Performance Benchmarks (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will offer a 20 percent jump in single-core and multi-core performance, citing sources in South Korea. This year, Qualcomm already delivered a 30 percent uplift in CPU performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, when compared with last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The tipster claims that the single-core score of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC will be around the 4,000-point mark on Geekbench 6, compared to the reported 3,200 single-core score of Qualcomm's current flagship mobile chipset.

However, the performance improvement isn't limited to just the purported Snapdragon chipset. The tipster claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will also offer a similar score on the benchmarking platform.

It was also suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 would utilise Samsung Foundry's SF2 2nm-class manufacturing in addition to TSMC's N3P process. However, the tipster, in a subsequent post, claimed that it isn't likely to be the case anymore and the plans have been cancelled. Thus, Qualcomm's purported chipset is expected to be produced solely using TSMC's manufacturing prowess.

The recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is built on 3nm fabrication process and features a second-generation custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU with eight cores, having a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. It features Qualcomm Adreno GPU and enhanced Hexagon NPU as part of the Qualcomm AI Engine, helping it achieve 40 percent better gaming performance and 35 percent enhanced ray-tracing capability over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.