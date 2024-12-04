Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • James Webb Telescope Breaks Record with Discovery of Early Galaxies Dating 200 Million Years After Big Bang

James Webb Telescope Breaks Record with Discovery of Early Galaxies Dating 200 Million Years After Big Bang

The James Webb Telescope has discovered five potential galaxies from the universe’s first 200 million years

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 18:00 IST
James Webb Telescope Breaks Record with Discovery of Early Galaxies Dating 200 Million Years After Big Bang

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb

James Webb Space Telescope image of the stellar nursery N79 in the Large Magellanic Cloud

Highlights
  • James Webb identifies galaxies from just 200M years post-Big Bang
  • Five galaxy candidates discovered using gravitational lensing
  • Potential breakthrough in understanding early cosmic evolution
Advertisement

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has identified five potential galaxies that may date back to approximately 200 million years after the Big Bang, placing them among the earliest ever observed. Located roughly 13.6 billion light-years from Earth, these galaxies could provide crucial insights into the universe's infancy if validated through further research. The findings, reported on the preprint server arXiv on November 26, are yet to undergo peer review.

Earliest Glimpses of Cosmic Dawn

The discovery was made as part of the Galactic Legacy Infrared Midplane Survey Extraordinaire (GLIMPSE) project. The researchers published their findings November 26 on the preprint database arXiv. Reportedly, the research team utilised gravitational lensing, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity, to magnify light emitted by these ancient galaxies. A galaxy cluster, Abell S1063, acted as a cosmic magnifying glass, allowing the JWST to capture the faint glimmers of these distant celestial structures.

Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the JWST can detect light in the infrared spectrum, enabling it to observe the universe's earliest epochs. By capturing redshifted light stretched by the universe's expansion, researchers aimed to push the telescope to its observational limits. The data collected could test prevailing theories of galaxy formation and offer insights into the rapid assembly of matter during the cosmic dawn.

Implications for Astronomy

As per sources, if confirmed, these galaxies would predate the previously earliest identified galaxy, JADES-GS-z14-0, by about 90 million years. Researchers suggest that the proximity of these candidates within the same region hints at the possibility of discovering more galaxies from this era. The rapid formation of such structures has led astronomers to consider theories involving early supermassive black holes, supernova feedback, or the potential role of dark energy.

The findings underline the transformative capabilities of the JWST in exploring the universe's earliest moments and its potential to reshape our understanding of cosmic history.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Early Galaxies, Cosmic Dawn, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
5,000-Year-Old Relics Discovered in Iraq Suggest a Mysterious Early Government Collapse
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements, Global Launch Timings Revealed

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Breaks Record with Discovery of Early Galaxies Dating 200 Million Years After Big Bang
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  2. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  3. Realme 14x Sale Date Leaked Alongside Battery Specifications
  4. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  5. Apple Music Replay 2024 Rolls Out Before Spotify Wrapped
  6. Three New Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on the IMEI Website
  7. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  8. You Can Win an Apple Watch If You Walk 15,000 Steps Daily: Here's How
  9. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC Specs, Global Launch Timings Revealed
  10. OnePlus Community Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker to Launch in India on December 9, Specifications Teased
  2. Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea
  3. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Displays With Improved Durability, Efficiency
  4. Spotify, Google Partner to Add NotebookLM-Powered AI Podcasts to Spotify Wrapped
  5. Ubisoft Is Discontinuing XDefiant, Shutting Down San Francisco and Osaka Studios
  6. Pixel Recorder App Could Soon Get a ‘Clear Voice’ Feature for Background Noise Reduction
  7. OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12, Nord 4, and More
  8. James Webb Telescope Breaks Record with Discovery of Early Galaxies Dating 200 Million Years After Big Bang
  9. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Launches Automated Reasoning Checks in Preview to Combat AI Hallucinations
  10. Realme Neo 7 With 6.78-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Spotted on MIIT; Teased to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »