Redmi has officially confirmed the India launch date for its upcoming Android tablet, the Redmi Pad 2. Alongside confirming the date, the company also teased the design and colour options of the tablet. Based on the images, the upcoming tablet appears to closely resembles the global 4G variant. The Indian version is expected to include AI-powered features and offer support for a stylus. The Redmi Pad 2 will feature a larger display and a bigger battery compared to the original Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad 2 India Launch

The Redmi Pad 2 will launch in India on June 18, the company confirmed in an X post. A tag on the promotional poster suggests that the tablet will come with support for Wi-Fi as well as cellular connectivity. Whether it will offer 4G or 5G support is not yet revealed.

That missing piece in your day-to-day life?

We found it.



Say hello to the #RedmiPad2, #BuiltForMore than ever before.

Launching on June 18th.



Stay tuned: https://t.co/kbRSUEfsWj pic.twitter.com/fnipxaBNP8 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 5, 2025

The live Amazon and Flipkart microsites for the Redmi Pad 2 suggest that it will be available for purchase in the country via these e-commerce sites alongside the official e-store. The Xiaomi landing page for the tablet hints at the tablet's stylus compatibility. It has been teased to support AI features like Google's Circle to Search. The tablet is expected to come with a bigger screen, a larger battery and improved performance over the current Redmi Pad.

The design of the Indian version of the Redmi Pad 2 appears to be similar to that of the global 4G variant. It is seen in a dual-tone finish in blue and grey colourways.

Meanwhile, the global 4G variant of the Redmi Pad 2 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset. The tablet is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Redmi Pad 2 4G global version sports an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The metal unibody design is offered in Graphite Grey and Mint Green shades. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.