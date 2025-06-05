Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased

Redmi Pad 2 is teased to come with support for stylus and Google's Circle to Search feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 15:56 IST
Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: X/Redmi

Redmi Pad 2 is teased to come in blue and grey colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 will support Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity
  • The tablet will come in a dual tone finish
  • The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to succeed the existing Redmi Pad
Advertisement

Redmi has officially confirmed the India launch date for its upcoming Android tablet, the Redmi Pad 2. Alongside confirming the date, the company also teased the design and colour options of the tablet. Based on the images, the upcoming tablet appears to closely resembles the global 4G variant. The Indian version is expected to include AI-powered features and offer support for a stylus. The Redmi Pad 2 will feature a larger display and a bigger battery compared to the original Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad 2 India Launch

The Redmi Pad 2 will launch in India on June 18, the company confirmed in an X post. A tag on the promotional poster suggests that the tablet will come with support for Wi-Fi as well as cellular connectivity. Whether it will offer 4G or 5G support is not yet revealed.

The live Amazon and Flipkart microsites for the Redmi Pad 2 suggest that it will be available for purchase in the country via these e-commerce sites alongside the official e-store. The Xiaomi landing page for the tablet hints at the tablet's stylus compatibility. It has been teased to support AI features like Google's Circle to Search. The tablet is expected to come with a bigger screen, a larger battery and improved performance over the current Redmi Pad.

The design of the Indian version of the Redmi Pad 2 appears to be similar to that of the global 4G variant. It is seen in a dual-tone finish in blue and grey colourways. 

Meanwhile, the global 4G variant of the Redmi Pad 2 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset. The tablet is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Redmi Pad 2 4G global version sports an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The metal unibody design is offered in Graphite Grey and Mint Green shades. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 India Launch, Redmi Pad 2 Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Leaked Images Suggests a Familiar Design; Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s vs iQOO 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications and More
  3. OnePlus 13s Review
  4. OnePlus Pad 3 With 12,140mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Features
  5. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Tecno Pova Curve 5G First Sale Starts Today in India: See Offers
  7. Starlink Nears India Launch With Approval for GMPCS License Expected Soon
  8. OnePlus 13s Key Specifications, Features Revealed via Amazon Listing
  9. Realme 15 5G Could Arrive in These Colourways and Memory Configurations
  10. Google Said to Be Working On AI Email Tool That Can Reply in Your Style
#Latest Stories
  1. Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis Wants to Build AI Email Assistant That Can Reply in Your Style: Report
  2. Starlink Reportedly Nears India Launch With DoT Approval for GMPCS License Expected Soon
  3. Oppo Confirms Arrival of New Smartphone in India; Could Be the Reno 14
  4. Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased
  5. Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Leaked Images Suggests a Familiar Design; Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus Pad 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12,140mAh Battery Launched in India: Specifications
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Launches With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Joy-Con 2 Controllers
  8. Pixel 10 Series Colour Options Tipped; Google Could Drop Iconic Hues
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  10. OpenAI Brings ChatGPT Record Mode on MacOS, Adds Tool to Connect to Gmail and Outlook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »