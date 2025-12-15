Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super Earth TOI 561 b Despite Extreme Heat

Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super-Earth TOI-561 b Despite Extreme Heat

Webb finds TOI-561 b, a molten super-Earth, cloaked in a thick atmosphere despite extreme stellar heat.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 23:40 IST
Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super-Earth TOI-561 b Despite Extreme Heat

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

Webb observations reveal that TOI-561 b’s molten surface is wrapped in a thick, unexpected atmosphere.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • TOI-561 b hosts a surprising atmosphere despite extreme heat
  • The lava world shows volatile-rich gas exchange with the magma ocean
  • Webb data reveal lower dayside temperatures than expected
Advertisement

Astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have discovered the most direct evidence yet that a rocky planet orbiting a distant star has an atmosphere. The ultra-hot super-Earth TOI-561 b rushes around its star in fewer than 11 hours, all the while maintaining a substantial gaseous envelope over a global magma ocean. They reveal that while the extreme radiation of its nearby star would be expected to strip any atmosphere from the planet, observations show it is less dense than anticipated, a clue that stable reservoirs of gaseous volcanic materials exist atop its molten surface, erupting and then recondensing onto the planet in a new form.

Webb Telescope Reveals Ultra-Hot Super-Earth TOI-561 b Has Thick Atmosphere Despite Lava Surface

According to a report in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers noted that TOI-561 b's radius is about 1.4 times Earth's, and it orbits extremely close to its star, less than one-fortieth the distance between Mercury and the Sun—locking one side permanently in daylight. Dr. Anjali Piette explained winds transfer heat to the nightside, while gases cool the atmosphere; Teske noted low density may result from a smaller iron core.

Webb's NIRSpec found the dayside at 1,800°C, indicating a thick atmosphere; Lichtenberg called it “a wet lava ball” balancing gases with its magma ocean.

Webb Observations Reveal TOI-561 b Defies Expectations, Retaining Atmosphere Despite Extreme Stellar Radiation

The observations come from Webb's General Observers Program 3860, which monitored the planet continuously for 37 hours over nearly four orbits. Scientists have now moved to map temperature differences across the planet and fully describe its atmospheric ingredients.

The find reignites the debate around whether such small planets can retain an atmosphere, under normal conditions, a necessity for life as we know it, under intense radiation.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TOI-561 b, James Webb Space Telescope, Super-Earth, Exoplanet Atmosphere, ultra-hot lava planet, NIRSpec, Astronomy, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence
Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super-Earth TOI-561 b Despite Extreme Heat
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  2. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  3. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  4. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  5. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  6. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. Logitech MX Master 4 Launches in India With These Features
  8. James Webb Telescope Finds Thick Atmosphere on Ultra-Hot Lava Planet TOI-561 b
  9. Tell Me Softly Streaming Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super-Earth TOI-561 b Despite Extreme Heat
  2. Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence
  3. Predictive Forecasting Tools Can Boost the Success of Clean Energy Investments Worldwide
  4. Chinese Spacecraft Nearly Slammed Into Starlink Satellite, SpaceX Reveals
  5. Clocks on Mars Run Faster Than on Earth, New Study Finds
  6. The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
  7. All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series
  8. Wednesday Season 3 Set for July 2027 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega Returns as the Iconic Addams Heir
  9. Lakshmi Manchu’s Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Posthouse Now Available to Stream on Netflix: Know Everything About This Psychological Thriller Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »