Starlink's plans in India are reported to be priced under Rs. 850 per month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 16:17 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Starlink recently received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunication

  • DoT is reported to soon grant GMPCS license to Starlink
  • The company must get approval from In-SPACe and the IMC
  • Amazon Kuiper will be required to get a LoI from the DoT
Starlink is said to have moved a step closer towards its launch in India. According to a report, the Elon Musk-owned satellite communications company is soon expected to receive the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This license grants permission to satellite-based network service providers for the deployment of satellite terminals, in compliance with global standards. However, Amazon's own satellite project may reportedly have to wait for the same approval in India.

Citing sources, MoneyControl reports that Starlink had been given time till June 7 to fulfill all of the security compliance requirements stated in the Letter of Intent (LoI) which was issued to the SpaceX-owned company last month, and it has done so.

“They had already submitted the necessary security-related requirements to meet the new license conditions, and had given undertakings on other guidelines”, the publication quoted a senior official as saying.

Once the license has been acquired, SpaceX will be required to get authorisation for Starlink's services from the Indian space regulator In-SPACe, the application for which is said to be in the last stretch. The final approval will come from the inter-ministerial standing committee (IMC), the report mentions. The company will then be allotted a provisional spectrum.

However, this does not mean its services can commence immediately. As per the report, Starlink will be required to set up gateways, a Network Operations Centre, and ensure its “lawful” interception capabilities. Thus, a waiting period of nine months is expected for the setup operations to be completed, following which it can kick off its satellite communication services.

Recent reports have indicated that Starlink could face competition in India from Amazon Kuiper, but the latter is likely to face delays in launching its own satellite services in the country. It will have to secure the LoI from the DoT even though it has reportedly fulfilled all of the mandates.

“There has been no meeting since December 2024, hence no progress on Kuiper's application. Without the inter-ministerial standing committee meeting, a LoI can't be issued”, the report quoted a second source as saying.

The Amazon company reportedly aims to secure all of the approvals before it introduces commercial services. It is said to have plans for 10 gateways and two points of presence in India; Mumbai and Chennai. In comparison, Starlink will have two gateways in India.

Further reading: Starlink, Starlink India Launch, starlink india price, SpaceX
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
