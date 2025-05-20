Technology News
NASA's LROC Captures ispace RESILIENCE Landing Site Ahead of June 2025 Lunar Touchdown

NASA's orbiter images the landing zone for ispace's RESILIENCE lander, scheduled to land on the Moon in June 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2025 22:42 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

LROC shows Mare Frigoris, RESILIENCE lander's June 2025 Moon landing site

  • LROC images RESILIENCE landing site at Mare Frigoris
  • ispace Mission 2 set for Moon landing no earlier than June 5, 2025 (UTC)
  • The site was chosen for scientific value and surface stability
NASA's LROC (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera) has taken high resolution picture of the landing area for the ispace SMBC and HAKUTO-R Mission 2 lunar lander. It has been named RESILIENCE. This is scheduled to land on June 5, 2025, at a plain lava site near the north of the Moon, and within Mare Frigoris, dispersed with large-scale wrinkle ridges. This image gives enough details to the researchers preparing for this mission of lunar attempted ambition. This view is around 3.13 miles wide below the north. 

Ancient Lunar Terrain of Mare Frigoris

According to the research by NASA's  Goddard Space Flight Center, Mare Frigoris is a basaltic plain built before 3.5 billion years, at the time of volcanic activities on the Moon. Image formed by LROC displays a terrain formed by the ancient lava flow with wrinkle ridges, built by tectonic features due to the cooling crust of the Moon. Such formations give valuable clues regarding geological history of the Moon and the driving forces that shaped its surface.

Why Mare Frigoris Was Chosen

This landing site has been chosen for relative smoothness and scientific interests. Mare Frigoris provides a stable surface, ideal for its soft landing. Ispace's RESILIENCE is the second Japanese-led mission if it touches down successfully after HAKUTO-R in 2023, which ended due to a crash descent.

A Commercial Step Toward the Moon

The mission quite valuable because it is a commercial venture operated by Japans ispace in collaboration with SMBC Group. The ander is designed to showcase key technologies for future lunar logistics, long-term lunar infrastructure and resource exploration. There is a need to build a sustainable lunar economy with the rise in international interest in the Moon including Artemis program and more. 

Mapping the Path to Lunar Success

With the June launch window coming near, the new image generation by LROC helps the scientists to refine their landing path and allow them to understand the site. With the success of RESILIENCE, there will be another step forward to humanity's renewed presence on the Moon.

 

Further reading: NASA, ispace, Moon Mission 2, RESILIENCE lander, LROC, Mare Frigoris, lunar landing 2025, HAKUTO-R, commercial spaceflight, lunar exploration
