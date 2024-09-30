Technology News
English Edition

Lake Michigan Has 40 Giant Craters at Its Bottom, Scientists Confirm

Scientists have discovered 40 huge craters at the bottom of Lake Michigan, raising questions about how they formed.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 08:30 IST
Lake Michigan Has 40 Giant Craters at Its Bottom, Scientists Confirm

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ jackmac34

Researchers determined that these splodges at the bottom of Lake Michigan are holes in the lakebed

Highlights
  • Researchers discover 40 craters at Lake Michigan's bottom
  • Craters are up to 1,000 feet in diameter, still unexplained
  • Found in Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary
Advertisement

Two years after spotting strange circular formations on the lakebed of Lake Michigan, scientists have confirmed the existence of over 40 large craters. These formations were discovered during a 2022 expedition mapping the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. This region contains numerous known shipwrecks, but the newly found craters have added an entirely new layer of mystery. According to Russ Green, maritime archaeologist and superintendent of the sanctuary, the discovery is particularly significant as the craters had previously been undetected at depths of about 150 metres.

Size and Shape of the Craters

Brendon Baillod, a local shipwreck hunter, who was involved in the initial discovery, confirmed that the craters range from 6 to 12 metres deep. He noted that their diameters vary between 150 to 300 metres, and many of them are irregularly shaped.

Both Baillod and Green agree that these craters stand out for their scale and the fact that they weren't previously observed, according to statements given to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Ongoing Research and Unanswered Questions

In August 2024, a team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL) conducted further research using a remotely operated vehicle.

They concluded that these formations are indeed naturally occurring craters, though their exact origins remain unclear. Steve Ruberg, a researcher at GLERL, pointed out the similarities to sinkholes found in Lake Huron, though he remains cautious about definitively labelling them as such.

Scientists plan to continue studying these craters, hoping to uncover their formation process and any potential ecological impact on Lake Michigan's ecosystem. While the answers remain elusive, ongoing exploration promises to shed more light on these mysterious formations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Lake Michigan, craters, Sinkholes
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Stunning Spiral Galaxy 45 Million Light Years Away
Earth to Capture an Asteroid as Second Moon Temporarily This Weekend, NASA Confirms

Related Stories

Lake Michigan Has 40 Giant Craters at Its Bottom, Scientists Confirm
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Launch, Pre-Order Dates Leaked
  2. [Exclusive] Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays, Priced Under Rs 30,000
  3. Moto G75 5G Debuts With IP68 Rating, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC
  4. Vivo X200 Series Listed on Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Budget Laptops for Students
  6. Catch a glimpse of Comet C/2023 A3 in Bengaluru skies this October!
  7. ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Goes Official
  8. Samsung Could Make Galaxy AI Features Paid by Next year
  9. [Update] PlayStation Network Services Back Online After Hours of Outage
#Latest Stories
  1. Square Enix Wants to Release Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox After PC Port
  2. Ola Electric's Dominance Fades as Country's E-Scooter Battle Intensifies
  3. Apple Said to Face Possibility of Relying on China After Tata Plant Fire
  4. Honor Patent Application Hints at Device With Multi-Directional Foldable Screen
  5. Indonesia’s State-Owned Postal Service Launches NFT-Linked Stamps Amid Market Slump
  6. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design Leaked via Retailer Listing Just Days Before Launch
  7. Google Lens Gets Upgraded With New Video Feature That Utilises AI Overviews to Generate Responses
  8. ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched: Specifications
  9. YouTube Bringing Back Songs by Adele, Green Day and Other Artists in the US After SESAC Deal
  10. ‘Secure Your Crypto’: Mudrex Announces VDA-Focused Awareness Initiative in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »