Lake Michigan Has 40 Giant Craters at Its Bottom, Scientists Confirm

Two years after spotting strange circular formations on the lakebed of Lake Michigan, scientists have confirmed the existence of over 40 large craters. These formations were discovered during a 2022 expedition mapping the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. This region contains numerous known shipwrecks, but the newly found craters have added an entirely new layer of mystery. According to Russ Green, maritime archaeologist and superintendent of the sanctuary, the discovery is particularly significant as the craters had previously been undetected at depths of about 150 metres.

Size and Shape of the Craters

Brendon Baillod, a local shipwreck hunter, who was involved in the initial discovery, confirmed that the craters range from 6 to 12 metres deep. He noted that their diameters vary between 150 to 300 metres, and many of them are irregularly shaped.

Both Baillod and Green agree that these craters stand out for their scale and the fact that they weren't previously observed, according to statements given to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Ongoing Research and Unanswered Questions

In August 2024, a team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL) conducted further research using a remotely operated vehicle.

They concluded that these formations are indeed naturally occurring craters, though their exact origins remain unclear. Steve Ruberg, a researcher at GLERL, pointed out the similarities to sinkholes found in Lake Huron, though he remains cautious about definitively labelling them as such.

Scientists plan to continue studying these craters, hoping to uncover their formation process and any potential ecological impact on Lake Michigan's ecosystem. While the answers remain elusive, ongoing exploration promises to shed more light on these mysterious formations.