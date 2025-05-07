Technology News
Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?

Ashtram, directed by Aravand Rajagopal, is a Tamil crime thriller film loaded with ultimate mystery and suspense.

Updated: 7 May 2025 16:53 IST
Asthram OTT Release Date Announced: Check When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Aha Video

Asthram OTT Release Date Announced: Check When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online

Highlights
  • Asthram is a Tamil crime thriller movie
  • The film will stream from May 9th, 2025, on Aha Tamil
  • Asthram is available in the Tamil language only
Asthram is a Tamil crime thriller film which has been directed by Aravand Rajagopal. After hitting the box office in March, the movie is now set to hit digital screens soon. The film stars Shaam, Videsh Anand, and Nira, supported by the other star cast. Asthram follows a detective who investigates a series of suicides where victims are found stabbing themselves. This thriller has ultimate twists and turns, and is a treat for the viewers. 

When and Where to Watch Asthram

Asthram premieres on May 09, 2025, only on Aha Tamil. Subscribe now to watch this crime thriller. However, it is important to note that the movie will be currently available in Tamil language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Asthram

Asthram follows a detective named Akilan, who, on his medical leave, investigates a series of suicides. However, what's unusual is the pattern of these suicides, where each has stab wounds. As soon as he investigates, he starts drawing connections between a chess player and some ancient rituals. Later, he starts uncovering some disturbing facts behind the killing, with a relation to something sinister. Does the truth prevail?

Cast and Crew of Asthram

Asthram features the talented star cast, including Videsh Anand, Shaam, Nira, Ranjith DSM, and Jeeva Ravi. The movie has been directed by Aravanad Rajagopal, whereas Jegan MS is the writer. The face behind cinematography is Kalyan, while K.S. Sundaramurthy is the music composer. Asthram has been produced by M. Dhanashanmugamani. 

Reception of Asthram 

Asthram was released in March 2025 in the theatres, where it received immense love from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of Asthram is 8.9/10. 

 

Entertainment, OTT, THRILLERS
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?
