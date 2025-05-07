Technology News
Maria OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Angelina Jolie Starrer Movie Online?

Maria, featuring Angelina Jolie, directed by Pablo Larrain, a 2024 film, is all set for its OTT release on Lionsgate on May 9th, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:19 IST
Maria OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Angelina Jolie Starrer Movie Online?

Photo Credit: LionsgatePlay

Maria, the iconic 1970s opera singer's story, premieres on Lionsgate OTT this May 9, 2025

Highlights
  • Maria, featuring Angelina Jolie, is set to release on Lionsgate on May 9
  • The biopic covers the unheard side of opera diva Maria
  • The film reveals Maria's love struggles, and the pain behind her fame
Exciting premiere for Angelina Jolie's fans! Maria is set to release on Lionsgate this May 9th. In the movie, Angelina Jolie plays the iconic opera queen Maria Callas. The movie is directed by Pablo Larrain and tells the story of Maria during her last days in Paris. It also covers all her loneliness and exile as she was a celebrity in the 1970s. Interestingly, this is the third film in Larraín's trilogy of 20th-century iconic women, following Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021).

When and Where to Watch Maria?

In the biopic of Maria, one of the iconic opera singers of her time, Angelina Jolie, is set to release on Lionsgate on May 9th, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Maria

Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, is directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steven Knight. The cast includes Angelina Jolie as Maria, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Stephen Ashfield, Valeria Golino, Caspar Philips, and more.

The Storyline of Maria

Maria is a biography of the popular opera singer Maria. The story covers the last few days before her death. The movie covers all her loneliness and exile as she was a celebrity in the 1970s. The film, in fact, covers the personal and candid portrayal of the opera diva with a deep insight into her past recollections, covering her relations and also the emotional toll her relationship takes on her. This story of Maria on the vast screen is played by Angelina Jolie as her comeback and is directed by Pablo Larrain. 

Reception

The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024, and it also competed for the Golden Lion award. It was released in select theaters in the United States on November 27, 2024. The movie also has an IMDB rating of 6.4/10.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Maria OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Angelina Jolie Starrer Movie Online?
