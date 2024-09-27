Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Moves Closer to First Orbital Launch After Successful Second Stage Hot Fire Test

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Moves Closer to First Orbital Launch After Successful Second-Stage Hot Fire Test

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully completed a second-stage hot fire test, marking a significant step toward its first orbital launch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 11:29 IST
Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Moves Closer to First Orbital Launch After Successful Second-Stage Hot Fire Test

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WikiImages

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket completed a key second-stage test before its November launch.

Highlights
  • New Glenn rocket completes second-stage hot fire test ahead of November
  • The test confirms BE-3U engines and subsystem integration
  • New Glenn's first mission will carry Blue Origin's Blue Ring platform int
Advertisement

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, the much-anticipated rival to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, has taken a major step forward with a successful second-stage hot-fire test. This crucial test was conducted to validate key interactions between the rocket's subsystems, its two BE-3U engines, and the ground control systems. The test, which lasted 15 seconds, represents a major advancement for New Glenn as it heads towards its first orbital launch in November 2024.

Validating the Second Stage Systems

The recent test focused on the New Glenn rocket's second stage, ensuring its subsystems work cohesively under real-world conditions. The BE-3U engines, designed for high-energy missions, performed exceptionally well, demonstrating the thrust vector control system and the tank pressurization system to steer and fuel the rocket during its flight. The test also allowed Blue Origin's launch operations team to rehearse critical launch procedures, ensuring the team was prepared for the November mission. This launch will take place at Cape Canaveral, Florida, from Launch Complex 36.

Looking Ahead: New Glenn's First Mission

After several delays, Blue Origin has confirmed that New Glenn's first mission (NG-1) will transport the Blue Ring orbital platform, designed by Blue Origin, into space. This mission marks a significant milestone for the company, which has thus far focused mainly on suborbital tourism with its New Shepard rocket.

A Rival to SpaceX

While Blue Origin has been slower to market, New Glenn is seen as a potential game changer in the commercial space industry. With a height of over 320 feet and its powerful BE-3U and BE-4 engines, New Glenn is built for ambitious missions, ranging from low Earth orbit to geosynchronous orbit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blue Origin, New Glenn, SpaceX, Jeff Bezos, Rocket launch, BE-3U Engine, Spaceflight
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash

Related Stories

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Moves Closer to First Orbital Launch After Successful Second-Stage Hot Fire Test
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  6. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  2. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  3. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  4. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  5. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  6. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
  9. YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
  10. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »