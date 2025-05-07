Technology News
Maranamass OTT Release Date Out: Know When and Where to Watch

Maranamass is a Basil Joseph starrer, who grabbed immense love and appreciation from the audience post its theatrical release in April 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2025 15:23 IST
Maranamass OTT Release Date Out: Know When and Where to Watch

Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Maranamass will start streaming from 15th May 2025, only on Sony LIV

  • Maranamass is a Malayalam dark comedy thriller movie
  • The movie stars Basil Joseph and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles
  • Maranamass will start streaming from 15th May 2025, only on Sony LIV
One of the most loved Malayalam movies, Maranamass, is hitting digital screens on May 15, 2025. The dark comedy thriller that revolves around a killer who has threatened the entire city with his serial killings. However, Luke, played by Basil Joseph, has become a prime suspect. The movie features Basil Joseph and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles. The movie is also a directorial debut of Sivaprasad. Here's what you neeed to know about the OTT release date of the Malayalam movie. 

When and Where to Watch Maranamass

Maranamass will premiere on May 15, 2025 only on Sony LIV. Viewers will need to subscribe to watch this Basil Joseph dark comedy thriller.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maranamass

Maranamass follows a serial killer who has threatened the city with his serial killings. This killer targets older men, which in turn has raised immense doubts and questions among the locals. Also, the killer stuffs the bananas in the mouths of the victims, and soon, is named a Banana Killer. Luke, on the other hand, is a troublemaker who becomes a prime suspect. But, is he the real serial killer? Will the police be able to find this mystery man?

Cast and Crew of Maranamass

Basil Joseph and Anishma Anilkumar are in the lead role of Maranamass, supported by the talented Tovino Thomas, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, and other star cast. Maranamass is the directorial debut of Sivaprasad, which has been outstandingly supported by Binu Narayan (Direction) and Siju Sunny (Writer). The music of Maranamass has been composed by Jay Unnithan, while the cinematography has been crafted by Neeraj Revi.

Reception of Maranamass

Theatrically released on the day of Vishu, April 2025, this movie is certainly one of the biggest hits of the Malayalam industry. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.0/10. It received extensive love from critics and the audience.

 

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, OTTRelease, Drama, Thriller, Comedy, DarkComedy, SonyLIV, LIV
Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India

