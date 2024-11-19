Redmi Note 14 series was launched in China in September comprising three models: a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant. It is now expected to make its debut in India soon as the successor to the Redmi Note 13 series. Xiaomi India has now teased the forthcoming arrival of the purported smartphone lineup on its social media handles. This development comes amidst the imminent launch of the Redmi A4 5G as an entry-level 5G handset with a Snapdragon chipset in India.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Teased

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India teased the upcoming launch of a smartphone. An image accompanying the teaser carries the text, “Ready for a Noteworthy Rival?”. While it does not explicitly reveal the smartphone's name, it is speculated to be a reference to the upcoming Redmi Note 14 series that was previously confirmed to make its India debut in December.

Redmi Note 14 series has already been launched in China, but it remains to be seen if the Indian variant will have similar specifications as the Chinese models. Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are expected to make their debut in India, replacing the Redmi Note 13 series.

Redmi Note 14 Series Specifications

All handsets in the Redmi Note 14 series are equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets, respectively, while the base model has MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood.

Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro models have a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Note 14 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, while the Pro model has a 2-megapixel macro camera. The former packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the latter is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.