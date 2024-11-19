Technology News
Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications

Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are expected to make their debut in India, replacing the Redmi Note 13 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 November 2024 17:07 IST
Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (pictured above) is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series is expected to debut in India in December
  • The smartphones could have similar specifications as the China variants
  • The Pro models may get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC
Redmi Note 14 series was launched in China in September comprising three models: a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant. It is now expected to make its debut in India soon as the successor to the Redmi Note 13 series. Xiaomi India has now teased the forthcoming arrival of the purported smartphone lineup on its social media handles. This development comes amidst the imminent launch of the Redmi A4 5G as an entry-level 5G handset with a Snapdragon chipset in India.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Teased

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India teased the upcoming launch of a smartphone. An image accompanying the teaser carries the text, “Ready for a Noteworthy Rival?”. While it does not explicitly reveal the smartphone's name, it is speculated to be a reference to the upcoming Redmi Note 14 series that was previously confirmed to make its India debut in December.

Redmi Note 14 series has already been launched in China, but it remains to be seen if the Indian variant will have similar specifications as the Chinese models. Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are expected to make their debut in India, replacing the Redmi Note 13 series.

Redmi Note 14 Series Specifications

All handsets in the Redmi Note 14 series are equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets, respectively, while the base model has MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood.

Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro models have a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Note 14 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, while the Pro model has a 2-megapixel macro camera. The former packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the latter is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

