Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna 25 Crash

Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna-25 Crash

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon on Saturday.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 August 2023 12:43 IST
Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna-25 Crash

Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia has said it will launch further lunar missions

Highlights
  • NASA has spoken about a "lunar gold rush"
  • The United States 2020 announced the Artemis Accords
  • Russia and China have not joined the accords

The race to explore and develop the moon's resources has begun and Russia must remain a player despite the failure of its first lunar mission in 47 years, the head of Russia's space agency Roskosmos said on Monday. Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon on Saturday after a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space program.

Roskosmos chief Yury Borisov, looking downbeat during an interview with the Russia-24 state TV station, said it was in Russia's vital national interests to remain committed to lunar exploration.

"This is not just about the prestige of the country and the achievement of some geopolitical goals. This is about ensuring defensive capabilities and achieving technological sovereignty," he said in his first public comments after the aborted mission.

"Today it is also of practical value because, of course, the race for the development of the natural resources of the moon has begun. And in the future, the moon will become a platform for deep space exploration, an ideal platform."

Russia has said it will launch further lunar missions and then explore the possibility of a joint Russian-China crewed mission and even a lunar base. NASA has spoken about a "lunar gold rush" and explored the potential of moon mining.

The United States 2020 announced the Artemis Accords, named after NASA's Artemis moon program, to seek to build on existing international space law by establishing "safety zones" on the moon. Russia and China have not joined the accords. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Reveals Filing for Blockbuster US IPO: Details
Meta Prioritising Profit Over Safety by Blocking Wildfire News, Says Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Related Stories

Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna-25 Crash
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  2. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get New Offers in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  6. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  7. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website
  8. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Realme Buds Air 5 Will Launch in India With the Buds Air 5 Pro on This Date
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Get a Redesigned Camera App: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Prioritising Profit Over Safety by Blocking Wildfire News, Says Canada PM Justin Trudeau
  2. Race for Moon Resources Has Begun, Says Russia's Space Chief After Luna-25 Crash
  3. Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Reveals Filing for Blockbuster US IPO: Details
  4. AI Unlikely to Take Over Most Jobs, but Clerical Work Faces Risk of Automation: UN Study
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Crypto Volatility Gobbles Up Last Day’s Gains
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Ditch Physical SIM Card Slot And Ship With eSIM Only
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 New Offers Announced in India: All Details
  8. Nvidia Quarterly Earnings Will Test AI Demand, Dictate Tech Market
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Seeks to Stop Privacy Breach Fine in Norway Court: Details
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Could Be Shifted to August 27 if Factors Unfavourable on August 23: ISRO Scientist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.