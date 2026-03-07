Apple launched multiple new products this week, including its new MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the MacBook Air with the M5 processor, and the iPad Air with the M4 chip. The Cupertino-based tech giant also launched the latest entry-level MacBook Neo in India and other global markets, which is positioned below the MacBook Air lineup. It is the company's first laptop to feature a non-M series processor since its switch to proprietary Apple Silicon. The MacBook Neo is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chipset, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. On the other hand, the refreshed MacBook (2026) ships with the M5 processor.

Here are the key differences between the new MacBook Neo and the refreshed MacBook Air with the M5 chip.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2026): Price in India, Availability

MacBook Neo: The MacBook Neo is priced in India at Rs. 69,900 for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage option. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 79,900. However, students can get a Rs. 10,000 discount with a valid ID. It is currently on pre-order in India via the Apple online store in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver colour options.

MacBook Air (2026): On the other hand, the latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 processor is priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base configuration, while the 15-inch variant starts at Rs. 1,44,900. It is offered in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colourways. The new laptop is available for pre-order via the company's website in India, and is scheduled to go on sale in the country on March 11.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2026): Specifications, Features

Apple's MacBook Air used to be the low-cost offering from the tech giant. However, since the launch of the MacBook Neo, it sits between the Pro and Neo models. To achieve affordable pricing, Apple has equipped the MacBook Neo with an A-series chipset, instead of an M-series processor. Moreover, it misses out on several features that the MacBook Air offers.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2026): Display, Design

MacBook Neo: It sports a 13-inch (2,408×1,506 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS screen, offering 219 ppi pixel density, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and support for 1 billion colours. It also missed out on the display notch for its 1080p webcam, seen on other MacBook models. The laptop also features relatively thick bezels. It also gets two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

MacBook Air (2026): Meanwhile, the MacBook Air (2026) is equipped with up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, delivering up to 500 nits peak brightness and support for 1 billion colours. It boasts relatively thin bezels and a 12-megapixel Center Stage webcam with desk view support. Both laptops have a similar aluminium build.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2026): Performance

MacBook Neo: Powering the new entry-level MacBook is Apple's A18 Pro chipset, which is also found on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. The Cupertino tech giant says that the chip is capable of delivering up to 50 percent faster performance while executing regular tasks than an Intel Core Ultra 5-powered Windows PC. It is also said to provide up to three times faster performance for some AI tasks. It features 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Air (2026): Apple recently refreshed the MacBook Air with its M5 processor. The chip is equipped with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators. It is claimed deliver up to 4x faster performance for AI tasks than its predecessor with the M4 chip.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2026): Battery

MacBook Neo: The new MacBook Neo is backed by a 36.5Wh battery, with support for 20W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The tech giant claims that the laptop will provide up to 11 hours of web browsing or up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge on Wi-Fi.

MacBook Air (2026): On the other hand, the MacBook Air (2026) packs a 66.5Wh lithium-ion battery, with support for 35W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of video streaming or up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

FAQs

1. What is the price of MacBook Neo in India?

MacBook Neo price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

2. Where can I buy the MacBook Neo?

MacBook Neo is available for pre-order in India via the Apple India online store.

3. What are the colour options for the MacBook Neo?

MacBook Neo is offered in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver colourways.