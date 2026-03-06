Realme C83 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker as the latest addition to its C-series. The new handset will soon be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It is offered in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The new Realme C83 5G is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. The handset is equipped with a single rear camera unit, featuring a 13-megapixel shooter. It also sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen that refreshes at 144Hz.

Realme C83 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme C83 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs. 14,499. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 17,499. Customers can buy the new handset with up to a six-month interest-free EMI option.

The latest Realme C series phone will go on sale in India on March 7 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and the Realme online store. The Realme C83 5G is offered in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colourways.

Realme C83 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme C83 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16. The phone is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process, powers the new Realme C83 5G. It also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme C83 5G carries a single rear camera unit, featuring a 13-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 77-degree field of view, and autofocus. The handset also sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.2 aperture and a 78-degree field of view. The smartphone is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/ 30 fps from both cameras.

The Realme C83 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. It also features support for 15W wired charging. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The handset measures 166.3×78.1×8.4mm and weighs about 212g.