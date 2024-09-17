Technology News
English Edition

Mars’ Long Lost Moon Could Help Explain Its Extreme Terrain, Claims Study

Mars’ shape and terrain could be the result of a lost moon, suggests astronomer Michael Efroimsky

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 September 2024 11:11 IST
Mars’ Long Lost Moon Could Help Explain Its Extreme Terrain, Claims Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Nicolas Lobos

This mosaic of Mars is composed of about 100 Viking Orbiter images

Highlights
  • Mars' unusual shape may be linked to a lost moon
  • Astronomer suggests Mars' old moon changed its terrain
  • Mars' extreme terrain could be linked to ancient moon
Advertisement

Mars is unlike any other planet in our solar system due to its distinct ellipsoidal shape, having different sizes along all three axes. While it has two tiny moons today, the Red Planet might have once hosted a much larger moon, according to a theory proposed by Michael Efroimsky, an astronomer at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. This moon, potentially named Nerio, may have played a significant role in shaping the planet's current topography, including its vast highlands and deep valleys.

Mars distinctive landscape

Mars is home to some of the most extreme features in the solar system, including the Tharsis bulge, a region about 5,000 kilometres wide and up to 7 kilometres high. On the opposite side of the planet lies Terra Sabaea, another highland area, along with Syrtis Major, a massive shield volcano.

These unique features could be remnants of Mars' ancient moon raising tides in the planet's magma oceans, much like how Earth's moon raises tides in our seas, according to a study published in the online journal arXiv.

The mystery of Nerio's disappearance

According to Efroimsky, the moon Nerio could have been destroyed by a collision or scattered out of the solar system due to gravitational interactions. While such events were common in the early solar system, no clear evidence, such as crater strings, points to this happening on Mars. It's possible geological activities may have erased any signs of Nerio's existence.

While the hypothesis remains speculative, it suggests that Mars' dramatic landscape could have been shaped by both Nerio and subsequent geological processes. Efroimsky encourages further research to explore the potential evidence for this lost moon and its impact on Mars' unique features.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, Moon, science, Studies, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
Why We Forget Thoughts Instantly? Brain Functions Behind Memory Loss Explained

Related Stories

Mars’ Long Lost Moon Could Help Explain Its Extreme Terrain, Claims Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  3. Mars' Long Lost Moon Could Help Explain Its Extreme Terrain, Claims Study
  4. Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India With These Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS With ANC, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  6. Nothing Announces Offer on Earbuds, Smartwatches During Flipkart Sale
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Codenames Suggest Launch of Four Models Next Year
  8. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Changes Said to Delay Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature
  2. Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out
  3. Next Battlefield Will Return to Modern Setting, Bring Back 64-Player Maps and Classes, Says EA
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Reportedly Leaks, Suggesting Launch of Four Models Next Year
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download
  7. Mars Loses Water Faster When Closer to the Sun, New Hubble and MAVEN Study Shows
  8. iOS 18 Now Rolling Out for iPhone Users: How to Download, Supported iPhone Models
  9. AI Chatbots Proven to Reduce Belief in Conspiracy Theories by 20%, MIT Research Reveals
  10. Brain Ageing in Monkeys Delays After Being Given Diabetes Medicine Metformin, Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »