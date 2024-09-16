Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data Efficient Viewing Experience

Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience

Disney+ Hotstar claims users will experience a 25 percent reduction in download size with the AI tool.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 15:53 IST
Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The AI video tool will also refine scene complexity while being context-aware, the company claimed

Highlights
  • The AI tool will offer the same video quality while consuming less data
  • Disney+ Hotstar claimed that the AI technology is yet to be patented
  • The company did not highlight the AI models used for this feature
Advertisement

Disney+ Hotstar, the over-the-top (OTT) platform, introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool on Monday that will improve the user experience. The streaming giant claimed that the AI tool will optimise video streaming so that less data is consumed while keeping the quality of the video unchanged. The new feature will also make it more data-efficient to download videos from the platform for offline viewing. Notably, the company announced last month that it would stream a select number of English Premier League matches in 4K resolution.

Disney+ Hotstar to Use an AI Video Optimisation Tool

In a press release, the video-streaming giant announced the introduction of AI-powered video optimisation technology. It is essentially an advanced encoding feature that can optimise data consumption based on user habits and scene complexity. Disney+ Hotstar claimed that the technology will let users spend less data while keeping the same quality of visuals.

It also added that users can expect a reduction of 25 percent when downloading videos for offline viewing without losing quality. This is aimed at making the content on the platform more accessible to users with limited data.

Detailing the AI feature, Disney+ Hotstar said that the technology uses AI to understand user consumption patterns as well as the context and complexity around each scene. While it is difficult to understand how user patterns are linked with data optimisation, the context and complexity of the scene are likely being processed with computer vision to brighten darker scenes while not increasing data usage. The company highlighted that the technology is currently pending patent.

Mukund Acharya, the Head of Technology at Disney+ Hotstar further explained that the new AI-powered encoding technique can improve the watch time per GB by 12.5 percent. This means users can watch more content on the same data budget.

The company also mentioned that the feature was developed using various AI-based models, however, it did not specify whether these were native models or third-party models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Video Streaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 13, Others Teased

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Plus High in Demand, iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Saw Decline: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Moto AI, IP68 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Flipkart Announces Dates for Big Billion Days Sale 2024: See Offers
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  5. Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place'
  6. Google's Circle to Search Could Be Expanded to More Android Devices
  7. Earth Might Get a Mini Moon Temporarily Due to This Rare Phenomenon
#Latest Stories
  1. Clipper Malware Poses Threat to Crypto Transactions: Binance Urges Users to Triple-Check Withdrawal Addresses
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New AI Video Optimisation Tool to Offer Data-Efficient Viewing Experience
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Date Announced; Discounts on iPhone 13, Others Teased
  4. Archaeologists Unearth 2,300-Year-Old Ancient Celtic Helmet in Poland’s Lysa Gora
  5. Apple Watch SE With Plastic Body a Work in Progress, Launch Expected in 2025: Report
  6. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Might Be Rolling Out to More Android Devices
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With IP68 Rating, Moto AI Suite Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Sees Increased Volatility
  9. Meta to Start Training Its AI on Public Data of Facebook, Instagram Users in the UK
  10. Mysterious Signal Linked to Greenland Landslide Highlights Climate Change Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »