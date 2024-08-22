Redmi Watch 5 Active will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Thursday. It will arrive with a slightly larger display than its predecessor, while offering more days of battery life on a single charge. The company has started to reveal some of the key specifications of the wearable fitness tracker in the days ahead of its debut. Its predecessor, the Redmi Watch 3, was launched in India in August 2023 and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

Redmi Watch 5 Active India Launch Date Announced

The Redmi Watch 5 Active will be launched in India on August 27, according to a landing page for the upcoming wearable device on the company's website that appears to confirm that it will be available in at least two colourways. Parent firm Xiaomi is also scheduled to launch the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series in India on the same date.

Redmi Watch 5 Active Features

Ahead of the launch of the Redmi Watch 5 Active in India, the company has revealed some of the specifications of the wearable device. It will be equipped with a 2-inch screen, which is slightly larger than the 1.48-inch display on the Redmi Watch 3 Active that was launched last year. It is currently unclear whether the Redmi Watch 5 Active will feature an LCD screen like its predecessor.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active will sport a 2-inch screen

Photo Credit: Redmi India

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is also expected to offer longer battery backup compared to the Watch 3 Active model. While the latter offered up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, the company says the upcoming fitness tracker will offer up to 18 days of battery.

While last year's model arrived with support for making and receiving calls via a connected smartphone, the company says that the Redmi Watch 5 Active will arrive with support for a new Clear+ Calling feature that appears to be aimed at users who travel in noisy environments.

On the software front, the upcoming Redmi Watch 5 Active will feature Xiaomi's HyperOS skin and will support voice commands via Amazon's Alexa assistant. The company has also revealed that the fitness tracker will be capable of tracking over 140 sport modes. More details about the fitness tracker are likely to be revealed by the company ahead of the August 27 launch date.