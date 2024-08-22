Technology News
English Edition
Disney+ Hotstar Will Stream Select Premier League Football Matches in 4K Resolution

Disney+ Hotstar said this will be the first time Premier League matches are streamed in 4K resolution in India.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Premier League season 2024/25 began on August 17

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar will stream more than 100 matches in 4K across the season
  • This will be available to users with premium subscription
  • 4K resolution stream will be available in English language audio feed
Disney+ Hotstar, the homegrown over-the-top (OTT) platform, announced on Thursday that it will stream select Premier League matches in 4K resolution. The streaming giant also claimed that this is the first time Premier League matches will be streamed in 4K resolution in India. In total, more than 100 football matches will be streamed in said quality to the subscribers of the platform. Notably, the highest tier of the English football league system began on August 17, and will continue till May 2025.

Disney+ Hotstar to Stream Premier League Games in 4K

The streaming giant made the announcement in a press release and highlighted that fans of the Premier League will get to experience more than 100 matches across the season in 4K resolution on a living room device which is 4K-enabled. This means that users streaming the games on laptops or desktops will not get the high-resolution stream even if their devices support 4K resolution.

Disney+ Hotstar is offering this service to its Premium subscribers, which is the platform's most expensive subscription tier and allows up to four devices to log into an account simultaneously. Notably, the 4K resolution streaming will be available on the English language audio feed only.

The Premier League, which features football clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and others, began its 2024/25 season on August 17 when all the 20 participating clubs played their first match. In total, each club plays 38 games in a season, facing every other other club twice. Usually, these games are hosted over the weekends, however, some matches are also played midweek.

While Disney+ Hotstar did not reveal which games will get 4K resolution streaming, it is likely that the above-mentioned clubs will be included in them owing to their popularity in the country, and these highly competitive games often decide the winner of the tournament.

Notably, the Premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar is priced at Rs. 299 a month, Rs. 499 for three months, or Rs. 1,499 for the year. This is the only ad-free subscription tier of the streaming platform, although sports and other live shows are ad-supported.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
