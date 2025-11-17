Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again; Now Expected to Launch at Higher Price

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are set to launch in India on November 18.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2025 11:14 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again; Now Expected to Launch at Higher Price

Oppo Find X9 Pro (pictured) carries a square rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series is listed on an Indian retailer’s website
  • Oppo Find X9 lineup will be powered by a MediaTek chip
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series is set to arrive in India on Tuesday. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the company's website in two colourways each. Recently, details of the pricing for both smartphones surfaced online. Now, the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 have been listed on an Indian retailer's website, with a slightly higher price tag than previous reports indicated. Both phones will be powered by a recently launched MediaTek Dimensity chip, which also powers their Chinese and global counterparts.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India, Storage Variants (Expected)

The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the Chinese tech firm has been spotted on the website of Indian handset retailer Poorvika, revealing the storage variants, colourways, and price in India of the Oppo Find X9 series. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB+512GB configuration.

Meanwhile, the standard Oppo Find X9 has been listed at Rs. 79,999 for the base option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, could be priced at Rs. 89,999. Moreover, both handsets are shown to go on sale with a 1 percent discount, which could be updated when the Find X9 lineup is launched.

This comes a few days after a tipster leaked the prices of the Oppo Find X9 series, which were slightly lower than the ones listed on the retailer's website. Previously, the Find X9 Pro model was said to launch in India at Rs. 99,999 for the sole 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage option. On the other hand, the standard model was reported to cost Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 84,999 for the top-end option.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to launch in India on Tuesday at 12pm IST. The company recently confirmed that the flagship lineup will be offered via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. Recently, the tech firm revealed that the Find X9 will be available in Space Black and Titanium Grey shades, while the Find X9 Pro will be sold in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

Coming to its specifications, the Oppo Find X9 series is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. In China, the series is also available in 1TB internal storage options. The Find X9 Pro could sport a 6.78-inch 1,272×2,772 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the same as its global version. Additionally, the Pro model could ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 price in India, Oppo Find X9 Pro price in India, Oppo Find X9 specifications, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications, Oppo Find X9 India launch, Oppo Find X9 Pro India launch, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch Next Fall Alongside Apple's New Foldable Smartphone

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again; Now Expected to Launch at Higher Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  2. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Raktabeej 2 Arrives on OTT Platforms This November: All You Need to Know
  4. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  5. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F8 Series Global Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Series Chipsets
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again; Now Expected to Launch at Higher Price
  3. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch Next Fall Alongside Apple's New Foldable Smartphone
  4. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of December 2 Launch
  5. Goodbye June OTT Release Date Revealed: When, Where to Watch Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren-Starrer Online
  6. Raktabeej 2 Arrives on OTT Platforms This November: All You Need to Know About this Action-Thriller
  7. Usurae Now Streaming on OTT: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else About This Tamil-Language Romantic Drama
  8. Supernova’s First Moments Show Olive-Shaped Blast in Groundbreaking Observations
  9. Intense Solar Storm With Huge CMEs Forced Astronauts to Take Shelter on the ISS
  10. Nearby Super-Earth GJ 251 c Could Help Learn About Worlds That Once Supported Life, Astronomers Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »