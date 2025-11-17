Oppo Find X9 series is set to arrive in India on Tuesday. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the company's website in two colourways each. Recently, details of the pricing for both smartphones surfaced online. Now, the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 have been listed on an Indian retailer's website, with a slightly higher price tag than previous reports indicated. Both phones will be powered by a recently launched MediaTek Dimensity chip, which also powers their Chinese and global counterparts.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India, Storage Variants (Expected)

The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the Chinese tech firm has been spotted on the website of Indian handset retailer Poorvika, revealing the storage variants, colourways, and price in India of the Oppo Find X9 series. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB+512GB configuration.

Meanwhile, the standard Oppo Find X9 has been listed at Rs. 79,999 for the base option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, could be priced at Rs. 89,999. Moreover, both handsets are shown to go on sale with a 1 percent discount, which could be updated when the Find X9 lineup is launched.

This comes a few days after a tipster leaked the prices of the Oppo Find X9 series, which were slightly lower than the ones listed on the retailer's website. Previously, the Find X9 Pro model was said to launch in India at Rs. 99,999 for the sole 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage option. On the other hand, the standard model was reported to cost Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 84,999 for the top-end option.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to launch in India on Tuesday at 12pm IST. The company recently confirmed that the flagship lineup will be offered via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. Recently, the tech firm revealed that the Find X9 will be available in Space Black and Titanium Grey shades, while the Find X9 Pro will be sold in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

Coming to its specifications, the Oppo Find X9 series is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. In China, the series is also available in 1TB internal storage options. The Find X9 Pro could sport a 6.78-inch 1,272×2,772 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the same as its global version. Additionally, the Pro model could ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.