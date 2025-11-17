Technology News
English Edition

Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online

Usiru is a Kannada Thriller Film that is set to make its debut on the OTT. The film follows themes of revenge, action, crime, and psychological horror.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 21:45 IST
Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Two storylines intersect as heroes unite and embark on a quest to fight against ruthless criminals today

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Usiru is a Kannada Thriller film
  • It follows two storylines with intense sequences
  • Streaming begins from Nov. 21st, 2025, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Written and directed by Panem Prabhakar, Usiru is a Kannada thriller film that is soon landing on the digital screens. The film follows dual storylines where one focuses on a youth who is seeking revenge for his parents' murder, while the other storyline centres around a troubled police officer, who must save his pregnant wife from a trap where the ladies are being brutally murdered during August. As he begins to investigate, he is confronted by the local criminals and dark secrets.

When and Where to Watch Usiru

The film will make its digital debut on November 21, 2025, only on SunNXT. To watch it online, viewers must have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Usiru

This film is an intense thriller that follows the two storylines, wherein the first one follows Surya, a teenager, who has been put behind bars for attempted murder. During his prison tenure, he is trained by an inspector and his daughter Siri (Apoorva Nagaraj), where he heals and is released later. Now, he will have to seek revenge for his parents' murder.

On the other hand, the second story revolves around Raj (Thilak Shekhar), a demoted police officer, who moves to a village, along with his pregnant wife. However, soon, he learns about a pattern of brutal murders that only target pregnant women.

Firstly hesitant, as he delves deeper into the investigation, he is confronted by local challenges, dark secrets, and dangerous conflicts. The sequences are psychological, horrific, and darkly intense.

Cast and Crew of Usiru

This film stars Thilak Shekhar, Apoorva Nagraj, Priya Hegde, Santhosh Nadivada, Bala Rajwadi, and more in the pivotal roles. The cinematography has been done by Mohan Ram, while Lakshmi Harish is the producer of the film.

Reception of Usiru

The film was theatrically released on August 29th, 2025, where it made a sensation at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.5/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thriller, horror, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Jonas Brothers Film Online
Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions

Related Stories

Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Begins in US Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Blue Origin Delays NASA Mars Launch Amid Weather and FAA Restrictions
  5. Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: iQOO Z10R, Oppo K13 5G, More
  6. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover the Vast Greater Pleiades Complex with 3,000 Hidden Stars
  2. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Early Snapshot of Supernova Shock Wave Using ESO’s VLT
  3. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  4. SpaceX Sends Sentinel-6B to Orbit for Precision Sea-Level Tracking
  5. India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
  6. Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series
  7. Nadu Center OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This JioHotstar Specials Tamil Series Online
  8. Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
  9. Boron Arsenide Surpasses Diamond in Heat Conductivity, Paving Way for Advanced Electronics
  10. Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »