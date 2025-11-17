Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online

Written and directed by Panem Prabhakar, Usiru is a Kannada thriller film that is soon landing on the digital screens. The film follows dual storylines where one focuses on a youth who is seeking revenge for his parents' murder, while the other storyline centres around a troubled police officer, who must save his pregnant wife from a trap where the ladies are being brutally murdered during August. As he begins to investigate, he is confronted by the local criminals and dark secrets.

When and Where to Watch Usiru

The film will make its digital debut on November 21, 2025, only on SunNXT. To watch it online, viewers must have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Usiru

This film is an intense thriller that follows the two storylines, wherein the first one follows Surya, a teenager, who has been put behind bars for attempted murder. During his prison tenure, he is trained by an inspector and his daughter Siri (Apoorva Nagaraj), where he heals and is released later. Now, he will have to seek revenge for his parents' murder.

On the other hand, the second story revolves around Raj (Thilak Shekhar), a demoted police officer, who moves to a village, along with his pregnant wife. However, soon, he learns about a pattern of brutal murders that only target pregnant women.

Firstly hesitant, as he delves deeper into the investigation, he is confronted by local challenges, dark secrets, and dangerous conflicts. The sequences are psychological, horrific, and darkly intense.

Cast and Crew of Usiru

This film stars Thilak Shekhar, Apoorva Nagraj, Priya Hegde, Santhosh Nadivada, Bala Rajwadi, and more in the pivotal roles. The cinematography has been done by Mohan Ram, while Lakshmi Harish is the producer of the film.

Reception of Usiru

The film was theatrically released on August 29th, 2025, where it made a sensation at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.5/10.