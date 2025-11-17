Nadu Center is an upcoming Tamil basketball-themed show, which now has a release date. As witnessed in the trailer, the series will revolve around a troubled school, where students are impacted by drug addiction and misconduct. However, to embrace the students, the management will decide to create a basketball team and send them to participate in the tournaments. The show will explore themes of second chances, redemption, and self-discovery. Also, the sequences are promised to be thought-provoking, inspirational, and emotional.

When and Where to Watch Nadu Center

This Tamil series is a JioHotstar special, which will be released on November 20, 2025. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nadu Center

Nadu Center will follow a 17-year-old National Lele Basketball Player named PK, belonging to an Elite institution, who will be transferred to a notorious school as a punishment for misconduct. Surrounded by violence and unhealthy addictions, PK will find it hard to survive within the toxic environment.

Only then, the management explore the potential and offers PK to build a basketball team with some of the most notorious students of the school. That's when the journey of transformation will begin, followed by the self-discovery of the students. This series is certainly a perfect dose of motivation, leadership, second chances, and romance.

Cast and Crew of Nadu Center

This Tamil series has been created and directed by Naru Narayanan, accompanied by Kerthi and Nirmal. It stars Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black Terrance, Dom, Mukesh, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Vishal, while Hestin has done the cinematography.

Reception of Nadu Center

The series has not yet been released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.