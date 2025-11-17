Oppo Reno 15 series was launched in China on Monday during its November 2025 launch event. The new Reno series phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The lineup includes the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and the Reno 15. Both handsets feature triple rear camera units, paired with an LED flash, and housed inside a square rear camera module. They will go on sale later and will be available via the company's online store in three colourways each.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Price, Availability

Oppo Reno 15 Pro price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The higher-end options with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage cost CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 54,000), respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end model costs CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) and offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 15 price starts at CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 37,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,299 (about Rs. 41,000), and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000).

Both handsets will go on sale in China on November 21 via the company's online store. While the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will be offered in Starlight Bow, Honey Gold, and Canele Brown (translated from Chinese) colourways, the Reno 15 will be available in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, Canele Brown, and Starlight Bow Song Yuqi (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is a dual SIM handset that sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Its screen also supports 1.07 billion colours, 450 ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. On the other hand, the standard Reno 15 is equipped with a smaller 6.32-inch Full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED display with similar features. However, the Reno 15 has a 460 ppi pixel density and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Both handsets are powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz. The SoC features one prime core, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 also feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Reno 15 series is equipped with an ARM G720 MC7 GPU, too.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 carry triple rear camera units, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto sensor with up to 120x digital zoom capability. On the front, both handsets get a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera with autofocus. The smartphones allow users to shoot up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60 fps.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a hall effect sensor, and an IR blaster. The Reno 15 series also features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. In terms of connectivity options, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and A-GNSS.

While Oppo's Reno 15 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery, the Reno 15 is backed by a 6,200mAh battery. Both phones support 80W wired fast charging. However, only the Pro model ships with support for 50W wireless charging. The Reno 15 Pro measures 161.26x76.46x7.65mm in dimensions, and weighs about 205g. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 is 151.21x72.42x7.99mm in dimensions, while weighing up to 188g.