Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Supplier Jabil to Set Up Rs. 2,000 Crore Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu

Apple Supplier Jabil to Set Up Rs. 2,000 Crore Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu

MoUs were signed with Jabil and Rockwell Automation for investment and expansion activities in the state.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 September 2024 14:07 IST
Apple Supplier Jabil to Set Up Rs. 2,000 Crore Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Jabil is a supplier to major companies such as Apple, Cisco, HP and Dell

Highlights
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has confirmed the development via X
  • Over 5,000 jobs to be created in Tamil Nadu
  • Tamil Nadu has also secured an MoU with Trilliant
Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it has signed investment pacts worth over Rs. 2,600 crore with American companies during the ongoing US visit of state Chief Minister M K Stalin.

MoUs were signed with Jabil, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing service, and Rockwell Automation for investment and expansion activities in the state.

In the presence of CM Stalin in the US city of Chicago on September 9, the government signed MoUs with Jabil and Rockwell Automation for investments of Rs. 2,666 crore, creating 5,365 jobs, an official release said here.

The release said Jabil is a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services and solutions to major companies such as Apple, Cisco, HP and Dell. It has manufacturing units in China, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, and the US.

An MoU was signed between the Tamil Nadu Government and the Fortune 500 company for setting up an electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchirappalli with an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore, creating 5,000 jobs. The event was attended by senior company officials including Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President.

Further, the government signed a pact with Rockwell Automation, one of the world's largest companies in industrial automation and digital transformation, with its corporate headquarters located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. This is also a Fortune 500 company, the release said.

An MoU was signed with the company for expanding its electronics manufacturing unit in Kanchipuram with an investment of Rs. 666 crore.

Further, an agreement was signed with Autodesk to enhance the skills of Tamil Nadu's youth and improve the competitiveness of MSMEs and startups in the industrial ecosystem.

Autodesk is a US multinational corporation that provides software products and services for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. The company has over 14,000 employees worldwide and is also a Fortune 500 company.

"Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu's industrial progress!," Stalin said on his 'X' handle.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa was present on the occasion.

He said the MoU with Jabil was a major milestone in the industrial journey of Central Tamil Nadu and for creating huge jobs for the people in the surrounding areas of Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Thanjavur districts.

"During this visit, in the presence of the Chief Minister, MoUs worth Rs 4,350 crore have been signed with 14 leading global companies in San Francisco and Chicago. He (CM) has also invited senior officials from various leading companies worldwide to invest in Tamil Nadu," the release added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Jabil, Tamil Nadu, Rockwell Automation
Chromecast With Google TV July Update Is Rolling Out, Offers Security Patches
Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Flagships to Launch Next Month in China: Report

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Jabil to Set Up Rs. 2,000 Crore Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  2. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  4. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  7. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices Go Down After iPhone 16 Series Launch
  9. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get More RAM Than Previous Models: Report
  10. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 40 5G with Infinix AI Features Tipped to Launch in India on September 18
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Won't be Available in Early Access Before Launch
  3. YouTube Spammed with Tim Cook’s Deep Fake Videos Promoting Crypto Scam During Apple’s Glowtime Event
  4. Antarctica Was Last Ice-Free 34 Million Years Ago: What Triggered This Climate Shift?
  5. AMD Z2 Extreme in Development, Company Targets 'Early 2025' Release Timeline: Report
  6. Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  9. Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
  10. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »