Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Confirmed Via HDR10+ Certification Site

Motorola Edge 60 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 18:47 IST
Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Confirmed Via HDR10+ Certification Site

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 (pictured) has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 may pack a 5,200mAh battery with 68W charging support
  • The handset will likely ship with Android 15-based Hello UI
  • The Motorola Edge 60 could get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 Stylus and the Edge 60 Fusion handsets in India. The company is expected to introduce the base Motorola Edge 60 variant soon. The expected design and key features of the purported smartphone have surfaced online via leaks and reports. The moniker of the standard Motorola Edge 60 phone has now been confirmed via a certification site alongside the Motorola Edge 60s name. The company has yet to announce the launch date of either handset.

Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60s Monikers Spotted on HDR10+ Site

The monikers Motorola Edge 60 and Motorola Edge 60s are listed on the HDR10+ certification site. The listing suggests that the vanilla Motorola Edge 60 will likely launch in India alongside other global markets. The Motorola Edge 60s, on the other hand, may only see a China launch. The listing does not reveal any other details about the anticipated handsets. motorola edge 60 60s hdr10 inline hdr10

An older leak suggested that the Motorola Edge 60 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It may ship with Android 15-based Hello UI. It is expected to pack a 5,200mAh battery and come with a 68W charger in the box.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 successor could carry a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C main rear sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is tipped to get a MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification. It may sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2,712x1,220 pixels) curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Notably, Motorola will host a launch event on April 24. The company is expected to introduce the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Razr 60 Ultra handsets. Instead of the Pro variant, the vanilla Motorola Edge 60 model could be launched on the same day as well. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra moniker appears on the HDR10+ site as well. 

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
