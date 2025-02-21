ISRO Unveils World’s Largest 10-Tonne Vertical Mixer for Solid Propellants

A significant advancement in India's space technology has been achieved with the development of a 10-tonne vertical planetary mixer, the largest globally for solid propellant production. Designed and manufactured through a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), this new equipment is expected to enhance efficiency and safety in the manufacturing of solid rocket motors. The handover ceremony took place on February 13 at CMTI, Bengaluru, where Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Director A. Rajarajan received the mixer in the presence of ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and CMTI Director K. Prasad.

Enhancing Solid Propellant Production

As reported by ISRO, according to ISRO, the new vertical planetary mixer is a critical addition to India's space propulsion systems. Solid propellants, which serve as the backbone of rocket motors, require precise and controlled mixing due to the sensitivity of the materials involved. The newly developed mixer, weighing approximately 150 tonnes with dimensions of 5.4 metres in length, 3.3 metres in breadth, and 8.7 metres in height, will improve the consistency, quality, and scalability of solid propellant production.

Towards Self-Reliance in Space Technology

As part of India's push for self-reliance in critical technologies, the Department of Space has undertaken multiple initiatives to develop indigenous manufacturing capabilities. The realisation of this mixer underscores India's increasing capability in aerospace engineering and manufacturing. The equipment has undergone successful factory-level acceptance tests and is set to play a key role in advancing the country's space transportation systems.

Future Implications for ISRO's Missions

With an emphasis on improving safety and productivity, the newly developed mixer is expected to streamline the process of solid propellant preparation for future ISRO missions. The technology is set to support upcoming launch vehicle developments, reinforcing India's position in the global space industry.