NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon’s South Pole

NASA's $176.7 million for Firefly is funding a contract to deliver two rovers and three science instruments to the south pole of the moon in 2029. It will be the first of multiple rovers to roll in on a single flight under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The cargo variant of Blue Origin's lander is in development to prospect the moon's surface for resources, like water ice, that can be used to support future crewed missions. It is Firefly's fifth CLPS task order and fourth manifested lunar landing, further supporting NASA's overarching Artemis programme to return humans sustainably to the Moon.

Firefly's Multi-Year Moon Mission to Deliver Rovers, Study Water Ice at Lunar South Pole

According to a NASA statement, Firefly is slated to launch between July 2025 and March 2030, delivering the payload to complete a full surface delivery mission. The payload features mobile rovers and science instruments from collaborators such as the Canadian Space Agency and the University of Bern that will examine surface chemistry, radiation measurements, and hydrogen-rich volatiles.

The new US vision — the Artemis programme — pays attention to the moon's southern pole, where water is stored in ice. Firefly makes two successful lunar deliveries in 2025 and 2028 with the help of CLPS, driving costs lower and flight rates higher.

Firefly Mission to Map Lunar Hazards and Pave the Way for Future Human Exploration

The mission package, which includes imaging, autonomous mobility, and regolith analysis, aims to map hazards, locate safe zones, and prepare for future human missions, including Mars-targeting.

As noted by Johnson Space Centre's CLPS manager Adam Schlesinger, lunar deliveries like this one “will provide a better understanding of the exploration environment”, bringing NASA closer to achieving a sustainable lunar presence.