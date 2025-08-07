Technology News
NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon's South Pole

Firefly will deliver two rovers and scientific payloads to the moon's south pole in NASA's 2029 CLPS mission.

Updated: 7 August 2025 22:00 IST
NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon’s South Pole

Photo Credit: NASA

Firefly to deliver rovers, science payloads to moon's south pole in NASA 2029 mission

Highlights
  • Firefly to deploy rovers and payloads on moon's south pole by 2029 missio
  • NASA’s 2029 lunar mission will study water ice and surface-level hazards
  • $176.7M NASA award backs Artemis goals with Firefly’s CLPS moon delivery
NASA's $176.7 million for Firefly is funding a contract to deliver two rovers and three science instruments to the south pole of the moon in 2029. It will be the first of multiple rovers to roll in on a single flight under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The cargo variant of Blue Origin's lander is in development to prospect the moon's surface for resources, like water ice, that can be used to support future crewed missions. It is Firefly's fifth CLPS task order and fourth manifested lunar landing, further supporting NASA's overarching Artemis programme to return humans sustainably to the Moon.

Firefly's Multi-Year Moon Mission to Deliver Rovers, Study Water Ice at Lunar South Pole

According to a NASA statement, Firefly is slated to launch between July 2025 and March 2030, delivering the payload to complete a full surface delivery mission. The payload features mobile rovers and science instruments from collaborators such as the Canadian Space Agency and the University of Bern that will examine surface chemistry, radiation measurements, and hydrogen-rich volatiles.

The new US vision — the Artemis programme — pays attention to the moon's southern pole, where water is stored in ice. Firefly makes two successful lunar deliveries in 2025 and 2028 with the help of CLPS, driving costs lower and flight rates higher.

Firefly Mission to Map Lunar Hazards and Pave the Way for Future Human Exploration

The mission package, which includes imaging, autonomous mobility, and regolith analysis, aims to map hazards, locate safe zones, and prepare for future human missions, including Mars-targeting.

As noted by Johnson Space Centre's CLPS manager Adam Schlesinger, lunar deliveries like this one “will provide a better understanding of the exploration environment”, bringing NASA closer to achieving a sustainable lunar presence.

 

Comments

Further reading: NASA, Firefly Aerospace, CLPS, Moon South Pole, Artemis, lunar rovers, lunar exploration, water ice, space science
NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon’s South Pole
  GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
