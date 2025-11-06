Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India in the third week of November, which is nearly a month after its unveiling in China on October 21, as part of the Realme GT 8 lineup. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed the exact India launch date via the phone's dedicated microsite. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the same chipset as its Chinese counterpart, the flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. It is teased to sport a 2K resolution display, too. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed

The China-based tech firm has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, Realme GT 8 Pro, will launch in India on November 20 at 12pm IST. The dedicated microsite for the phone has now been updated to reflect the same. This is in line with previous rumours that suggested that the handset will be unveiled in the country by the end of November.

Realme has been teasing the specifications of the Indian variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro for a while now. As previously mentioned, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone is also teased to feature a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. To maintain thermals, the phone will be equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling system.

It will be equipped with a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, which is claimed to provide up to 7.66 hours of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay, up to 21.3 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 523.2 hours of standby backup. It is teased to support 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging. The company claims that 15 minutes of charging will provide "all-day power".

The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. For photos and videos, it will carry a triple rear camera setup with swappable camera modules and Ricoh GR Imaging. It will sport a 2K resolution display with 7,000 nits of peak brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

In India, the Realme GT 8 Pro will also ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will weigh about 214g and feature a metal frame and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.