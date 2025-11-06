Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Set to Debut on Same Day as Lava Agni 4

Realme GT 8 series, including the Realme GT 8 Pro and vanilla Realme GT 8, was unveiled in China on October 21.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 13:52 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Set to Debut on Same Day as Lava Agni 4

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro will carry a Ricoh GR-tuned rear camera unit

  • Realme GT 8 Pro carries a 200-megapixel camera in China
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon chip in India
  • The company has yet to reveal the India pricing
Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India in the third week of November, which is nearly a month after its unveiling in China on October 21, as part of the Realme GT 8 lineup. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed the exact India launch date via the phone's dedicated microsite. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the same chipset as its Chinese counterpart, the flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. It is teased to sport a 2K resolution display, too. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed

The China-based tech firm has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, Realme GT 8 Pro, will launch in India on November 20 at 12pm IST. The dedicated microsite for the phone has now been updated to reflect the same. This is in line with previous rumours that suggested that the handset will be unveiled in the country by the end of November.

Realme has been teasing the specifications of the Indian variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro for a while now. As previously mentioned, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone is also teased to feature a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. To maintain thermals, the phone will be equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling system.

It will be equipped with a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, which is claimed to provide up to 7.66 hours of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay, up to 21.3 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 523.2 hours of standby backup. It is teased to support 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging. The company claims that 15 minutes of charging will provide "all-day power".

The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. For photos and videos, it will carry a triple rear camera setup with swappable camera modules and Ricoh GR Imaging. It will sport a 2K resolution display with 7,000 nits of peak brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

In India, the Realme GT 8 Pro will also ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will weigh about 214g and feature a metal frame and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. 

Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro specifications, Realme GT 8 Pro India launch, Realme GT 8 Series, Realme, Flipkart
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
  1. Airtel Begins Transition to Dual 5G Network in India to Roll Out 5G Advanced
  2. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. These New Google Maps Features Are Coming Exclusively to India
  5. Huawei Mate 70 Air With 6.6mm Slim Form Factor Launched: See Price
  6. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Go on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart on This Date
  7. Tata Play Subscribers Can Now Get Up to Four Months of Apple Music for Free
  8. Moto G57 Power, Moto G57 Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset
  9. iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Contains Clues About a New 'Apple Creator Studio'
