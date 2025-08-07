Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G carries an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 August 2025 08:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box
  • The handset has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched in select markets on Wednesday. The handset arrives as the successor to the Galaxy A16 5G, with several upgrades in tow. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and will ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung has equipped it with a 50-megapixel camera as part of a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy A17 5G has IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is priced at EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in Europe. It is also expected to be offered in a 6GB + 256GB configuration.

The handset is currently available for pre-order via the Samsung Store in three colour options — black, blue, and grey.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy A17 5G runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress.

Powering the Galaxy A17 5G is an 5nm octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

For optics, there is a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera. You also get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A17 5G include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 192 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Earth’s Oldest Impact Crater Turns Out to Be Much Younger, Scientists Reveal in New Study

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  2. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  5. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  7. Motorola's Razr 60, Buds Loop Refreshed With Swarovski Crystals: See Price
  8. Poco M7 Plus Price Teased; Confirmed to Feature Silicon Carbon Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets 17 Percent Discount During Amazon's Sale
  10. Google's Pixel Phones Receive the August Update With Fixes for These Bugs
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Earth’s Oldest Impact Crater Turns Out to Be Much Younger, Scientists Reveal in New Study
  3. NASA's TRACERS Satellites Begin Solar Wind Study Despite SV1 Glitch
  4. Scientists Explore Role of Space Radiation in Powering Alien Microbial Life
  5. Massive Russia Earthquake Triggers Rare 'Parade' of 7 Kamchatka Volcanoes
  6. The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show
  7. The Map That Leads To You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Photo Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Kannada Drama Movie
  9. Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »