Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched in select markets on Wednesday. The handset arrives as the successor to the Galaxy A16 5G, with several upgrades in tow. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and will ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung has equipped it with a 50-megapixel camera as part of a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy A17 5G has IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is priced at EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in Europe. It is also expected to be offered in a 6GB + 256GB configuration.

The handset is currently available for pre-order via the Samsung Store in three colour options — black, blue, and grey.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy A17 5G runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress.

Powering the Galaxy A17 5G is an 5nm octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

For optics, there is a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera. You also get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A17 5G include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 192 grams.

